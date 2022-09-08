ब्रिटेन की महारानी एलिजाबेथ-2 का निधन, स्कॉटलैंड में ली आखिरी सांस

एलिजाबेथ की मौत के बाद उनके बेटे और प्रिंस चार्ल्स को ब्रिटेन का राजा घोषित किया गया है। दुख की इस घड़ी में पूरा शाही परिवार एक साथ स्कॉटलैंड में है। 96 वर्षीय महारानी पिछले साल अक्टूबर से कई बार तबीयत खराब होने के बाद उबरी थीं, लेकिन इस कारण उनके चलने और खड़े होने में दिक्कतें आ गईं थी। फिर इसी साल फरवरी में उन्हें कोरोना हो गया था। इससे उबरने के बाद भी उनकी हालत ठीक नहीं हो पा रही थी।
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022
The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W
I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022