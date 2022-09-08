Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

ब्रिटेन की महारानी एलिजाबेथ-2 का निधन, स्कॉटलैंड में ली आखिरी सांस

हमें फॉलो करें Queen Elizabeth II
गुरुवार, 8 सितम्बर 2022 (23:07 IST)
Britain Queen Elizabeth II died : ब्रिटेन की महारानी एलिजाबेथ-2 का निधन हो गया। 96 साल की क्वीन एलिजाबेथ स्टॉकलैंड में थीं। महारानी पिछले कुछ समय से बीमार थीं। बकिंघम पैलेस के मुताबिक उनको episodic की परेशानी थीं। महारानी एलिजाबेथ द्वितीय ब्रिटेन की सबसे लंबे वक्त तक शासन करने वाली शासक रहीं। वे 1926 से 2022 तक शासक रहीं। 
एलिजाबेथ की मौत के बाद उनके बेटे और प्रिंस चार्ल्स को ब्रिटेन का राजा घोषित किया गया है। दुख की इस घड़ी में पूरा शाही परिवार एक साथ स्कॉटलैंड में है। 96 वर्षीय महारानी पिछले साल अक्टूबर से कई बार तबीयत खराब होने के बाद उबरी थीं, लेकिन इस कारण उनके चलने और खड़े होने में दिक्कतें आ गईं थी। फिर इसी साल फरवरी में उन्हें कोरोना हो गया था। इससे उबरने के बाद भी उनकी हालत ठीक नहीं हो पा रही थी।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने क्वीन एलिजाबेथ के निधन पर दु:ख जताया है।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

मप्र में पोषण योजना में बड़ा घोटाला, सीबीआई में शिकायत दर्ज कराएगी आप

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos