Video : मिस्र में तूफान के बाद बिच्छुओं की सेना का हमला, 3 की मौत, 400 से ज्यादा जख्मी

सोमवार, 15 नवंबर 2021 (15:51 IST)
मिस्र के दक्षिणी इलाके में स्थित अस्‍वान शहर में भारी तूफान के बाद बड़ी संख्या में बिच्छू बाहर निकल आए हैं। इन बिच्छुओं की सेना ने स्थानीय लोगों पर हमला कर दिया है।

खबरों के मुताबिक इस भीषण हमले में 3 लोगों की मौत हो गई है, जबकि 400 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हो गए हैं। दुनिया के यह सबसे खतरनाक बिच्‍छू सड़कों और लोगों के घरों में घुस गए हैं।
ये हमले गवर्नर के कार्यालय के पास पहाड़ी इलाके की ओर भी हुए। मिस्त्र के स्‍वास्‍थ्‍य मंत्रालय के मुताबिक बिच्‍छुओं के काटने के बाद 89 लोगों को अस्‍वान यूनिवर्सिटी के अस्‍पताल में भर्ती कराना पड़ा है। डॉक्टरों की छुट्टियां रद्द कर दी गई हैं।

