Video : मिस्र में तूफान के बाद बिच्छुओं की सेना का हमला, 3 की मौत, 400 से ज्यादा जख्मी

ये हमले गवर्नर के कार्यालय के पास पहाड़ी इलाके की ओर भी हुए। मिस्त्र के स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के मुताबिक बिच्छुओं के काटने के बाद 89 लोगों को अस्वान यूनिवर्सिटी के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराना पड़ा है। डॉक्टरों की छुट्टियां रद्द कर दी गई हैं।
#Egypt : Health official in Aswan has told BBC that the heavy thunder & hail storm there washed scorpions into the streets & people’s homes - causing 400 people to be stung - in the rains scorpions seek refuge anywhere they can… #أسوان #مِصر— sebastian usher (@sebusher) November 13, 2021
pic.twitter.com/zGbWzTNMQn