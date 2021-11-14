Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

मणिपुर हमले में कर्नल समेत 7 की मौत, पीएम मोदी बोले-देश कभी नहीं भूलेगा बलिदान

रविवार, 14 नवंबर 2021 (07:35 IST)
नई दिल्ली। राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद और प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने मणिपुर में असम राइफल्स के काफिले पर हमले में सैनिकों की मौत पर दुख व्यक्त करते हुए इसकी कड़ी निंदा की है।
 
राष्‍ट्रपति कोविंद ने एक संदेश में कहा कि असम राइफल्स के काफिले पर हमला बेहद निंदनीय है जिसमें सैनिकों की शाहदत के साथ-साथ उनके परिजनों की मौत हुई है। इस कायराना हमले के कारण सभी तरह के आतंकवाद और उसके रूपों का खात्मा करने का हमारा संकल्प और अधिक मजबूत होता है। हम मृतकों के परिजनों के साथ एकजुटता से खड़े हैं।
 
मोदी ने अपने संदेश में कहा कि मणिपुर में असम राइफल्स के काफिले पर हमले की कड़ी निंदा करता हूं। मैं उन सैनिकों और उनके परिवार के सदस्यों को श्रद्धांजलि देता हूं जो आज शहीद हुए हैं। उनके बलिदान को कभी नहीं भुलाया जा सकेगा। दु:ख की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिवारों के साथ हैं।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि मणिपुर में चूड़ाचंदपुर जिले के सेहकेन गांव के पास शनिवार को घात लगाकर किए गए उग्रवादी हमले में 46 असम राइफल्स के कमांडिंग ऑफिसर, उनके परिवार के 2 सदस्य और 4 जवानों की मौत हो गई। हमले में 4 अन्य लोगों के घायल होने की भी खबर है।

