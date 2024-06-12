Select Your Language

कुवैत के भारतीय मजदूरों के कैंप में आग, 40 की मौत, 30 जख्मी

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, बुधवार, 12 जून 2024 (15:55 IST)
दुबई। कुवैत में श्रमिकों के आवास वाली एक इमारत में बुधवार को लगी भीषण आग में 40 लोगों के मारे जाने की आशंका है। हादसे में मरने वालों में कुछ भारतीय भी शामिल हैं। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक इस घटना में 30 लोग घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। 
 
अधिकारियों ने बताया कि आग बुधवार तड़के कुवैत के दक्षिणी अहमदी गवर्नरेट के मंगाफ क्षेत्र में स्थित छह मंजिला इमारत के रसोईघर में लगी। इमारत में करीब 160 लोग रहते थे, जो एक ही कंपनी के कर्मचारी हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि वहां रहने वाले कई कर्मचारी भारतीय थे।
 
कुवैत में भारतीय दूतावास ने ‘एक्स’ पर एक पोस्ट में कहा, 'आज भारतीय श्रमिकों से जुड़ी दुखद आग दुर्घटना के संबंध में दूतावास ने एक आपातकालीन हेल्पलाइन नंबर जारी किया है। सभी संबंधित लोगों से अनुरोध है कि वे अपडेटेड जानकारी के लिए इस हेल्पलाइन से जुड़ें। दूतावास हरसंभव सहायता प्रदान करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है।'
 
विदेश मंत्री एस.जयशंकर ने ‘एक्स’ पर एक पोस्ट में कहा कि कुवैत सिटी में आग लगने की घटना की खबर सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ। खबर है कि 40 से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत हो गई है और 50 से ज्यादा लोग अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं। हमारे राजदूत मौके पर गए हैं। हम आगे की जानकारी का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।
 
उन्होंने कहा कि इस दुखद घटना में जान गंवाने वाले लोगों के परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना है। घायलों के शीघ्र और पूर्ण स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। हमारा दूतावास इस संबंध में सभी संबंधित लोगों को पूरी सहायता प्रदान करेगा।
 
‘कुवैत टाइम्स’ की खबर के अनुसार, कुवैत के गृह मंत्री शेख फहद अल-यूसुफ अल-सबाह ने पुलिस को मंगाफ इमारत के मालिक, इमारत के चौकीदार और श्रमिकों के लिए जिम्मेदार कंपनी के मालिक को घटनास्थल पर आपराधिक साक्ष्य कर्मियों की जांच पूरी होने तक गिरफ्तार करने का आदेश दिया है।
 
घटनास्थल का दौरा करने के बाद मंत्री ने एक बयान में कहा कि आज जो कुछ हुआ वह कंपनी और भवन मालिकों के लालच का परिणाम है।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
Photo courtsey : Indian Embassy, Kuwait X account 


