गाजा में कैसी है इसराइली मिया शेम, हमास ने जारी किया वीडियो

, मंगलवार, 17 अक्टूबर 2023 (11:15 IST)
Israel Hamas war : इसराइल और हमास के बीच 7 अक्टूबर से जंग छिड़ी हुई है। इस बीच हमास ने 21 साल की लड़की मिया शेम का एक वीडियो जारी किया है।
 
हमास ने टेलीग्राम चैनल पर वीडियो पोस्ट कर जानकारी दी कि अल-कसम ब्रिगेड के मुजाहिदीन गाजा में एक महिला कैदी को मेडिकल ट्रीटमेंट दे रहे हैं। वीडियो में एक युवती के टूटे हुए दाएं हाथ में पट्टी की जा रही है।
 
वीडियो के दूसरे भाग में लड़की ने अपने बारे में जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि मैं मिया शेम हूं। मेरी उम्र 21 साल है। उसने कहा कि मैं शनिवार की सुबह सदेरोट में एक पार्टी से लौटी थी। मैं गाजा में हूं। मेरे घायल हाथ का इलाज किया गया और इस दौरान सर्जरी में 3 घंटे का वक्त लगा।
 
मिया शेम को अल-अक्सा लड़ाई के पहले दिन इसराइली संगीत समारोह से पकड़ लिया गया था। वह काफी डरी हुई लग रही थी। उसने कहा कि वह जल्द से जल्द अपने परिवार के पास पहुंचना चाहती है।
 
इस बीच इसराइली सेना ने कहा कि पिछले हफ्ते हमास ने मिया का अपहरण कर लिया था। इसराइली सेना ने तब से मिया के परिवार को सूचित कर दिया है और उनके साथ लगातार संपर्क में हैं।
 
हमास वीडियो में खुद को एक मानवतावादी संगठन के रूप में पेश करने की कोशिश कर रहा है। वह एक हत्यारा आतंकवादी संगठन है, जो बच्चों, महिलाओं और बुजुर्गों की हत्याओं सहित अपहरण के लिए जिम्मेदार है। हम मिया समेत सभी बंधकों की वापसी के लिए सभी खुफिया और परिचालन साधनों के साथ काम कर रहे हैं।

