कांग्रेस नेता अभिषेक मनु संघवी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, अगर चीन में तख्तापलट की अफवाहें सच हैं, तो हम जिनपिंग शासन का अंत देख सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं वास्तव में यह नहीं बता सकता कि यह भारत के लिए अच्छा होगा या बुरा, लेकिन यह निश्चित रूप से पाकिस्तान के लिए अच्छा नहीं है।
New rumour to be checked out: Is Xi jingping under house arrest in Beijing ? When Xi was in Samarkand recently, the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party were supposed to have removed Xi from the Party’s in-charge of Army. Then House arrest followed. So goes the rumour.— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 24, 2022
कुछ अन्य सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने भी दावा किया है कि जिनपिंग को हाउस अरेस्ट में रखा गया है। कहा जा रहा है कि चीन की पीएलए ने शी जिनपिंग को राष्ट्रपति के पद से हटा दिया है और सत्ता अपने हाथ में ले ली है।
If rumours of a coup in China are true, we are likely seeing the end of #XiJinping regime. Can't really tell if this will be good or bad for India but it's definitely not good for Pakistan as their begging bowl may not be entertained.— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) September 24, 2022
General Li Qiaoming likely to succeed Chinese president Xi Jinping as next president of China pic.twitter.com/BYfY8hdmwi— Frontalforce