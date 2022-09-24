Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

क्या चीन में हो गया है तख्तापलट, चीनी राष्‍ट्रपति जिनपिंग हाउस अरेस्ट? सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने उठाए सवाल

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
शनिवार, 24 सितम्बर 2022 (15:58 IST)
सोशल मीडिया पर दावा किया जा रहा है कि चीनी राष्‍ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग को हाउस अरेस्‍ट कर लिया गया है। कहा जा रहा है कि जब जिनपिंग SCO समिट में भाग लेने के लिए ताशकंद गए थे तभी उन्हें सेना प्रमुख के पद से हटा दिया गया था। इस बीच सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने भी ट्‍वीट कर कहा कि क्या शी जिनपिंग नजरबंद हैं? हालांकि चीन ने अभी इस तरह की किसी खबर की पुष्‍टि नहीं की है।

अपुष्‍ट खबरें तो यह भी आ रही हैं कि चीन आने और जाने वाली कई उड़ानें रद्द कर दी गई है। कुछ यूजर्स ने जब दिल्‍ली से बिजिंग के लिए 24 सितंबर और 25 सितंबर की फ्लाइट बुक करने की कोशिश की तो उन्‍हें मैसेज मिला कि नो फ्लाइट अवेलेबर फॉर दिस सर्च। यानी इस उडान के लिए कोई फ्लाइट उपलब्‍ध नहीं है।

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि नई अफवाह की जांच की जाएगी। क्या शी जिनपिंग बीजिंग में नजरबंद हैं? जब शी हाल ही में समरकंद में थे, तब चीनी कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी के नेताओं को माना जाता था कि उन्होंने शी को पार्टी के सेना प्रभारी से हटा दिया था। फिर उन्हें हाउस अरेस्ट किया गया। इस तरह की अफवाह है।
 
कांग्रेस नेता अभिषेक मनु संघवी ने ट्‍वीट कर कहा, अगर चीन में तख्तापलट की अफवाहें सच हैं, तो हम जिनपिंग शासन का अंत देख सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं वास्तव में यह नहीं बता सकता कि यह भारत के लिए अच्छा होगा या बुरा, लेकिन यह निश्चित रूप से पाकिस्तान के लिए अच्छा नहीं है।

कुछ अन्य सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने भी दावा किया है कि जिनपिंग को हाउस अरेस्ट में रखा गया है। कहा जा रहा है कि चीन की पीएलए ने शी जिनपिंग को राष्ट्रपति के पद से हटा दिया है और सत्ता अपने हाथ में ले ली है।

सोशल मीडिया पर यह भी दावा किया जा रहा है कि ली कियाओमिंग चीन के नए चीन के नए राष्ट्रपति बन गए हैं। इन अफवाहों को उस समय और हवा मिली जब कुछ ट्विट्स में कहा गया कि चीन में कई उड़ानें रद्द कर दी गई है।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

उत्तराखंड भाजपा ने की बड़ी कार्रवाई, रिसेप्शनिस्ट हत्याकांड में विनोद आर्य पार्टी से निष्कासित

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos