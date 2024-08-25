Select Your Language

इजराइल की लेबनान में एयर स्ट्राइक, हिज्बुल्लाह के रॉकेट अटैक के जवाब में एक्शन

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, रविवार, 25 अगस्त 2024 (10:04 IST)
Israel Hizbullah war : इजराइल के लड़ाकू विमानों ने रविवार सुबह दक्षिण लेबनान में स्थित हिज्बुल्लाह के ठिकानों पर हमला कर दिया। सोशल मीडिया पर हमले के वीडियो वायरल हो रहे हैं। इनमें दक्षिणी लेबनान में हमले होते नजर आ रहे हैं। हमले से पहले इजराइल ने लोगों को चेतावनी भी दी।
 
इजराइली सेना ने एक बयान जारी कर हिजबुल्ला पर ‘इजराइली क्षेत्र की ओर मिसाइल और रॉकेट दागने की तैयारी करने’ का आरोप लगाया। 
 
इजराइली सेना के प्रवक्ता रियर एडमिरल डेनियल हगारी ने कहा‍ कि इन खतरों से बचने के लिए आत्मरक्षा में लेबनान में उन आतंककवादी ठिकानों पर हमला किया जा रहा है, जहां से हिजबुल्ला इजराइल के आम नागरिकों पर हमले करने की साजिश रच रहा था।
 
हगारी ने चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि जिन क्षेत्रों में हिजबुल्लाह सक्रिय है, हम उन क्षेत्रों में रहने वाले नागरिकों को सचेत करते हैं कि वे अपनी सुरक्षा के लिए वहां से तुरंत चले जाएं।

इजराइली सेना ने एक पोस्ट में कहा कि हिजबुल्लाह ने लेबनान से इजरायली क्षेत्र की ओर 150 से अधिक प्रोजेक्टाइल दागे हैं।  हम आतंकवादी ढांचे को निशाना बनाते हैं, वे नागरिकों को निशाना बनाते हैं।
