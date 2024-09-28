Select Your Language

इजराइल ने उड़ाया सैन्य कमांड सेंटर, हिजबुल्ला का दावा जिंदा है हसन नसरुल्लाह

israel hezbollah war

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शनिवार, 28 सितम्बर 2024 (10:21 IST)
Hezbollah vs Israel : इजराइल ने शुक्रवार को हिजबु्ल्ला प्रमुख हसन नसरुल्लाह को निशाना बनाते हुए लेबनान के बेरूत में बड़ा हमला किया। IDF ने एयर स्ट्राइक कर हिजबु्ल्ला के सैन्य कमांड सेंटर को उड़ा दिया गया। इस खौफनाक हमले से पूरा बेरूत दहल उठा। हिजबुल्ला के मिसाइल युनिट हेड समेत 2 कमांडर मारे गए। हालांकि हिज्बुल्ला ने दावा किया कि हसन नसरुल्ला जिंदा है। 
 
इजराइल के हवाई हमले में  हिजबुल्ला की कार्यकारी परिषद का प्रमुख हाशेम सफीद्दीन मारा गया। हिजबुल्लाह की ड्रोन युनिट के कमांडर मोहम्मद सरूर को भी इजराइल ने मार गिराया है। हमले में 6 इमारतें पूरी तरह तबाह हो गईं। लेबनान में इजराइली हमले में 1 हफ्ते में 700 से ज्यादा लोगों की जान जा चुकी है।
 
शुक्रवार को हुए इस हमले के जो वीडियो सामने आए हैं, उसमें इमारतों को गिरते हुए और धुंए का गुबार उठता दिख रहा है। दावा किया जा रहा है कि हमले के वक्त नसरुल्ला हेडक्वार्टर में ही मौजूद था हालांकि वह हमले में बच निकलने में कामयाब रहा। हालांकि कई मीडिया खबरों में नसरुल्लाह के मारे जाने की बात भी कही गई। इस बीच हिजबु्ल्ला ने दावा किया कि नसरुल्ला जिंदा है। 
 
आईडीएफ के प्रवक्ता रियर एडमिरल डैनियल हगारी ने कहा कि इजरायली वायुसेना ने लेबनान में हिजबुल्लाह के मुख्य मुख्यालय पर हमला किया है। ये दहीह उपनगर में रिहायशी इमारतों के नीचे बनाया गया था। 
 
इजराइली प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू ने अमेरिका से ही सेना को इस हमले की मंजूरी दी। हमले के तुरंत बाद से अमेरिकी दौरा बीच में छोड़ देश के लिए रवाना हो गए।
Edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 
photo courtesy : social media 

