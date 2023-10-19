Select Your Language

तेल अवीव पहुंचे ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री ऋषि सुनक (Live Updates)

, गुरुवार, 19 अक्टूबर 2023 (12:04 IST)
Israel Hamas war update : ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री ऋषि सुनक का इसराइली दौरा, लेबनान में हिजबु्ल्ला के ठिकाने पर इसराइल का हमला समेत इन खबरों पर रहेगी सबकी नजर। पल-पल की जानकारी... 


02:05 PM, 19th Oct
IDF ने वीडियो शेयर कर दावा किया- हमास ने जाल बिछाया और अंतरराष्ट्रीय मीडिया उसके झांसे में आ गया।  एक सच्चाई अभी भी कायम है- हमास नरसंहारक आतंकवादी संगठन है।

02:03 PM, 19th Oct
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन ने कहा कि इसराइल के नेताओं के साथ बातचीत में उन्होंने इस बात को बेहद बेबाकी से रखा कि यदि हमास के साथ जारी संघर्ष के कारण विस्थापित गाजा के लोगों के संकट को दूर करने के लिए मानवीय सहायता की अनुमति नहीं दी जाती तो इसराइली नेताओं को इसके लिए जिम्मेदार ठहराया जाएगा।
 
उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि इसराइल बेहद पीड़ित रहा है, बावजूद इसके अगर उसने गाजा के लोगों की पीड़ा को कम करने का अवसर नहीं तलाशे तो वह दुनिया भर में अपनी विश्वसनीयता खो देगा।

12:10 PM, 19th Oct
तेल अवीव पहुंचे ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री ऋषि सुनक, इसराइली पीएम बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू से करेंगे मुलाकात। हमास से जंग में ब्रिटेन इसराइल के साथ।
IDF का दावा, लेबनान की ओर से हिजबुल्ला ने इसराइल पर दागी एंटी टैंक मिसाइल। इसराइली सेना ने दिया लेबनान को करारा जवाब।
हमास ने 10 दिन में इसराइल 6000 राकेट दागे, 199 बच्चों समेत 1400 की मौत, 200 से ज्यादा को हमास ने बनाया बंधक।


10:09 AM, 19th Oct
इसराइल और हमास में जारी जंग के बीच मिस्र ने गाजा में मानवीय सहायता पहुंचाने के लिए रफाह क्रॉसिंग खोलने के लिए सहमति दे दी है। इससे भोजन, पानी और बिजली के संकट से जूझ रहे लोगों को बड़ी राहत मिलने की उम्मीद।

08:08 AM, 19th Oct
इसराइल हमास युद्ध के बीच अमेरिका ने इसराइल को क्लीन चिट देते हुए कहा कि गाजा के अस्पताल पर हुए हमले के लिए वह जिम्मेदार नहीं है। इस हमले में 500 लोग मारे गए थे।

