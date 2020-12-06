Select Your Language

30 करोड़ किमी दूर स्थित एस्टेरॉयड से नमूने लेकर पहुंचा जापान का हायाबुसा2

webdunia
रविवार, 6 दिसंबर 2020 (07:34 IST)
टोक्यो। जापान का हायाबुसा2 (Hayabusa-2) कैप्सूल सफलतापूर्वक पृथ्वी की सतह पर लैंड कर गया है और यह 30 करोड़ किमी दूर स्थित एस्टेरॉयड Ryugu से धूल लेकर 1 साल पहले निकला था।
 
जापान की अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी जाक्सा ने तड़के रविवार को ट्वीट कर कहा कि हमें पैराशूट के साथ कैप्सूल मिल गया! हमने री-एंट्री कैप्सूल के लघु वीडियो पोस्ट किए हैं, क्योंकि यह पृथ्वी के वायुमंडल से होकर गुजारा है और यह ऑस्ट्रेलिया में कोबेर पेडी के पास से पाया गया।
 
स्पेस एजेंसी जाक्सा के अनुसार हायाबुसा2 कैप्सूल लैंडिंग क्षेत्र में जापान के समय के अनुसार रविवार तड़के 04:47 पाया गया। जापान का स्पेसक्राफ्ट हायाबूसा-2 फ्रिज के आकार का है। इसे दिसंबर 2014 में लॉन्च किया गया था। 
 
कैसे हुई लैंडिंग : JAXA ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया में सैंपल के कैप्सूल को 2.2 लाख किलोमीटर की ऊंचाई से गिरा गया। यह हीट शील्ड से सुरक्षित कैप्सूल धरती से 200 किलोमीटर ऊंचाई से आग के गोले में तब्दील हो गया। करीब 10 किमी ऊंचाई पर इसका पैराशूट निकला और फिर इसकी लैंडिंग हुई।

