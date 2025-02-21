Select Your Language

FBI डायरेक्टर पद पर काश पटेल की नियुक्ति को सीनेट की मंजूरी, जानिए उनका भारत कनेक्शन

काश पटेल की एफबीआई डायरेक्टर पद पर नियुक्ति को सीनेट ने मंजूरी दे दी। वे एफबीआई के 9वें डायरेक्टर होंगे।

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, शुक्रवार, 21 फ़रवरी 2025 (08:08 IST)
Kash Patel FBI director : अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के करीबी काश पटेल की एफबीआई डायरेक्टर पद पर नियुक्ति को सीनेट ने मंजूरी दे दी। वे एफबीआई के 9वें डायरेक्टर होंगे। इसी के साथ पटेल ट्रंप प्रशासन में सबसे ऊंची रैंक के भारतीय अमेरिकी बन गए। ALSO READ: ...तो यह अमेरिका के प्रति अन्याय होगा, भारत को लेकर ट्रंप ने दिया चौंकाने वाला बयान
 
एफबीआई निदेशक के रूप में पटेल का कार्यकाल 10 साल का होगा। उन्होंने क्रिस्टोफर रे की जगह ली है, जिन्होंने ट्रंप के दोबारा कार्यभार संभालने से पहले ही पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया था।
 
काश पटेल का भारत कनेक्शन : न्यूयॉर्क में भारतीय मूल के परिवार में जन्मे पटेल का नाता गुजरात से है। हालांकि उनकी मां पूर्वी अफ्रीका में तंजानिया से और पिता युगांडा से हैं। वे 1970 में कनाडा से अमेरिका आ गए थे। पटेल ने पूर्व में एक साक्षात्कार में कहा था, 'हम गुजराती हैं।' साल 1980 में न्‍यूयॉर्क के गार्डन सिटी में जन्में काश पटेल ने कानून की पढ़ाई की।
 
पटेल (44) ने 2017 में तत्कालीन ट्रंप प्रशासन के अंतिम कुछ हफ्तों में अमेरिका के कार्यवाहक रक्षा मंत्री के चीफ ऑफ स्टाफ के रूप में काम किया था। उन्‍होंने अपने पिछले कार्यकाल में ISIS, अल-बगदादी और कासिम अल-रिमी जैसे अल-कायदा नेताओं को खत्म करने में अहम भूमिका निभाई थी।
 
क्या बोले काश पटेल : नियुक्ति के बाद काश पटेल ने कहा कि एफबीआई निदेशक के रूप में मेरा मिशन स्पष्ट है- अच्छे पुलिसवालों को पुलिसिंग करने दें और एफबीआई में लोगों का विश्वास बहाल करें। अमेरिका को नुकसान पहुंचाने की कोशिश करने वालों को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा उन्होंने कहा कि हम इस धरती के हर कोने में ऐसे तत्वों का पीछा करेंगे और उनको पकड़ेंगे।
edited by : Nrapendra Gupta 

