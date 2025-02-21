FBI डायरेक्टर पद पर काश पटेल की नियुक्ति को सीनेट की मंजूरी, जानिए उनका भारत कनेक्शन

क्या बोले काश पटेल : नियुक्ति के बाद काश पटेल ने कहा कि एफबीआई निदेशक के रूप में मेरा मिशन स्पष्ट है- अच्छे पुलिसवालों को पुलिसिंग करने दें और एफबीआई में लोगों का विश्वास बहाल करें। अमेरिका को नुकसान पहुंचाने की कोशिश करने वालों को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा उन्होंने कहा कि हम इस धरती के हर कोने में ऐसे तत्वों का पीछा करेंगे और उनको पकड़ेंगे।
I am honored to be confirmed as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.— FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 20, 2025
Thank you to President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for your unwavering confidence and support.
The FBI has a storied legacy—from the “G-Men” to safeguarding our nation in the wake of…