Afghanistan Crisis LIVE: अफगानिस्तान के हालात की हर अपडेट, काबुल एयरपोर्ट पर 5 की मौत, अफरा-तफरी का माहौल

#WATCH | "I can't believe the world abandoned #Afghanistan. Our friends are going to get killed. They (Taliban) are going to kill us. Our women are not going to have any more rights," says a woman who arrived in Delhi from Kabul pic.twitter.com/4mLiKFHApG— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021
-अमेरिकी सैनिकों द्वारा हवाई अड्डे पर एकत्रित भीड़ पर फायरिंग की खबर। यहां लोगों में देश छोड़ने के लिए अफरा-तफरी का माहौल है। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार एयरपोर्ट पर खून से सने हुए शव देखे गए हैं।
Apparently there are casualties at Kabul international after US troops fired shots on desperate crowds who sought to flee the country on the last flights pic.twitter.com/pNZcy402Em— Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) August 16, 2021