Afghanistan Crisis LIVE: अफगानिस्तान के हालात की हर अपडेट, काबुल एयरपोर्ट पर 5 की मौत, अफरा-तफरी का माहौल

सोमवार, 16 अगस्त 2021 (16:59 IST)
अफगानिस्तान में यहां तालिबान ने सत्ता अपने हाथ में ले ली है। अफगानिस्तान के ज्यादातर हिस्सों में अब तालिबान का कब्जा है। तालिबान ने ऐलान किया है कि देश का नाम फिर 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' कर दिया जाएगा। अफगानिस्तान के राष्ट्रपति अशरफ गनी देश छोड़कर जा चुके हैं। कई नागरिक अफगानिस्तान से भागकर भारत आ गए हैं। अफगानिस्तान से जुड़े हालातों पर पल-पल का अपडेट-

05:27 PM, 16th Aug
-अफगानिस्तान के राष्ट्रपति अशरफ गनी के बारे में बड़ा खुलासा। एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 4 कारें और नकदी से भरा हेलीकॉप्टर लेकर भागे राष्ट्रपति गनी। ताजिकिस्तान में नहीं मिली शरण, ओमान से होते हुए अमेरिका जाने की संभावना।

04:19 PM, 16th Aug
-काबुल में फंसे भारतीय लोगों को निकालने की कोशिशें तेज। 
-दिल्ली गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी के मनिंदर सिरसा का दावा, अफगानिस्तनान में गुरुद्वारे में फंसे लोग। 
-तालिबान से दोस्ताना संबंध चाहता है चीन। चीन ने बंद नहीं किया अफगानिस्तान में दूतावास। कहा- अफगान लोगों की इच्छा का सम्मान करते हैं। 
-तालिबान ने कहा आम लोगों को सुरक्षा देने में हम सक्षम। कहा-काबुल में सभी सुरक्षित। 
-अफगानिस्तान में फंसे 130 से अधिक अपने नागरिकों और उनके परिवारों को निकालने के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया तीन परिवहन व हवा से हवा में ही ईंधन भरने वाले जेट विमान भेज रहा है। विमानों के साथ ही 250 सैनिक भी भेजे जा रहे हैं। यह जानकारी अधिकारियों ने सोमवार को दी।
 

02:19 PM, 16th Aug
आत्मसमर्पण करने वाले अधिकारी सरकार में शामिल होंगे : आतंकवादी संगठन तालिबान ने अफगानिस्तान में बड़े पैमाने पर तबाही मचाने तथा अधिकतर प्रांतों और राष्ट्रीय राजधानी काबुल पर कब्जा करने के बाद कहा है कि अफगानिस्तान की नई सरकार में संगठन के बाहर के भी कुछ लोग शामिल होंगे। तालिबान के प्रवक्ता सोहेल शाहीन ने सीएनएन को यह जानकारी दी। उसने कहा कि जब हम एक अफगान समावेशी इस्लामी सरकार की बात कर रहे हैं, तो इसका मतलब है कि अन्य अफगानिस्तानियों की भी सरकार में भागीदारी होगी। उसने जोर देकर कहा कि किसी विशेष नाम का उल्लेख करना जल्दबाजी होगी, लेकिन तालिबान कुछ ‘प्रसिद्ध हस्तियों’ को नये मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल करने की कोशिश कर रहा है। शाहीन के मुताबिक अफगानिस्तानी सेना और पुलिस के वे अधिकारी, जो आत्मसमर्पण कर हथियार सौंप देंगे और नई सरकार के अधीन सेवा के लिए तैयार होंगे, उन्हें उनकी जान की माफी और संपत्ति की गारंटी मिलेगी।

01:40 PM, 16th Aug
-अफगानिस्तान के राष्ट्रपति ओमान पहुंचे, जहां से वे अमेरिका जाएंगे। गनी को ताजिकिस्तान में नहीं उतरने दिया गया। 
-अफगानिस्तान से दिल्ली पहुंची एक महिला ने रोते हुए बताया कि वे (तालिबान) लोगों को मार रहे हैं और दुनिया ने ‍अफगानिस्तान को अपने हाल पर छोड़ दिया है। 


01:31 PM, 16th Aug
-अमेरिकी सैनिकों द्वारा हवाई अड्‍डे पर एकत्रित भीड़ पर फायरिंग की खबर। यहां लोगों में देश छोड़ने के लिए अफरा-तफरी का माहौल है। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार एयरपोर्ट पर खून से सने हुए शव देखे गए हैं। 

01:25 PM, 16th Aug
-एएनआई ने राइटर्स के हवाले से कहा है कि काबुल एयरपोर्ट पर हुई गोलीबारी में 5 लोगों की मौत हो गई। वहीं सैकड़ों लोग काबुल छोड़ने के लिए जबर्दस्ती विमान में घुसने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। 

12:28 PM, 16th Aug
एयर इंडिया ने ऑपरेशन रोका। काबुल एयरपोर्ट में हुई गोलीबारी में 3 लोगों के मौत की खबर है। दिल्ली से काबुल जाने वाली सारी उड़ानें रद्द। काबुल के हालात ठीक न होने का हवाला दिया। काबुल हवाई अड्डे पर व्यावसायिक उड़ानें बंद की गईं। काबुल एयरपोर्ट पर हालात बेकाबू हो गए हैं। लोगों की भारी भीड़ है। काबुल एयरपोर्ट की सुरक्षा के लिए 6000 अमेरिकी सैनिक तैनात हैं। तालिबान ने काबुल की उन सड़कों पर कब्जा कर लिया जो विभिन्न देशों के दूतावास की ओर जाती हैं।

11:12 AM, 16th Aug
2 प्लेन इमरजेंसी के लिए तैयार रखने को कहा : काबुल में तालिबान के लड़ाकों के प्रवेश के बाद अफरा-तफरी का माहौल है। काबुल एयरपोर्ट पर हजारों विदेशी और अफगान नागरिक देश छोड़ने के लिए मौजूद हैं। भारत सरकार भी काबुल के हालातों पर नजर बनाए हुए हैं। सरकारी सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक भारत सरकार ने एयर इंडिया से काबुल में आपात स्थिति से निपटने के लिए दो एयरक्राफ्ट स्टैंडबाई पर रखने के लिए कहा है। एयर इंडिया ने काबुल और दिल्ली के बीच में आपात ऑपरेशन चलाने के लिए क्रू तैयार कर लिया है।

08:52 AM, 16th Aug
अमेरिका ने काबुल एयरपोर्ट को सुरक्षित बनाने के लिए अपने कब्जे में लेने का ऐलान किया है। अफगानिस्तान से निकलने का अभी एकमात्र रास्ता काबुल एयरपोर्ट ही नजर आ रहा है। काबुल एयरपोर्ट के पास गोलीबारी की खबरें थी। अब खबर है कि अमेरिकी सेना लोगों और खासकर राजनयिकों को निकालने के लिए अमेरिकी सेना अपने कब्जे में लेने जा रही है। काबुल से लोगों को निकालने का काम अभी जारी है। एम्‍बेसी और प्रेशिडेंशियल पैलेस के पास 2 ब्‍लास्‍ट की खबरें भी हैं।
 

07:22 AM, 16th Aug
तालिबान के दूसरे नंबर के नेता का बयान : तालिबान के दूसरे नंबर के नेता मुल्ला बारादर का बयान समाने आया है। उन्होंने कहा कि उम्मीद नहीं थी कि इतनी जल्दी हमें जीत हासिल हो जाएगी। बारादर ने कहा कि सभी लोगों के जान-माल की रक्षा की जाएगी। अगले कुछ दिनों में सब कंट्रोल में कर लिया जाएगा। हमने सोचा नहीं था कि इतनी आसान और इतनी जल्दी जीत मिलेगी। अगले कुछ दिनों में सभी चीजें सामान्य हो जाएंगी। 

07:09 AM, 16th Aug
दूतावास को हवाई अड्डे पर स्थानांतरित कर रहा फ्रांस : फ्रांस अपने सभी नागरिकों को अफगानिस्तान से निकालने के लिये काबुल स्थित फ्रांसीसी दूतावास को फिलहाल अबू धाबी हवाई अड्डे पर स्थानांतरित कर रहा है। विदेश मंत्री ज्यां य्वेस ली द्रेन ने रविवार को एक बयान में कहा कि आने वाले कुछ घंटों में संयुक्त अरब अमीरात में सैनिकों और विमानों की तैनाती की जाएगी। फ्रांस अपने नागरिकों को निकाले की प्रक्रिया हफ्तों पहले शुरू कर चुका है और जुलाई के मध्य से चार्टर उड़ाने भी शुरू की जा चुकी हैं।

07:08 AM, 16th Aug
संयुक्त राष्ट्र ने आज बुलाई बैठक : संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद (UNSC) एस्टोनिया और नॉर्वे के अनुरोध पर अफगानिस्तान की स्थिति पर सोमवार को आपात बैठक करेगी। परिषद के राजनयिकों ने रविवार को कहा कि संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव एंतोनियो गुतारेस परिषद के सदस्यों को राजधानी काबुल पर तालिबान के कब्जे के बाद के ताजा हालात से अवगत कराएंगे।  संयुक्त राष्ट्र प्रमुख ने शुक्रवार को तालिबान से अफगानिस्तान में तत्काल हमले रोकने का आग्रह किया था। उन्होंने लंबे समय से चले आ रहे गृह युद्ध को खत्म करने के लिये 'अच्छी नीयत' के साथ बातचीत करने की अपील की। उन्होंने इन शुरुआती संकेतों पर भी अफसोस जताया था कि तालिबान अपने नियंत्रण वाले इलाकों में विशेष रूप से महिलाओं और पत्रकारों को निशाना बनाकर कठोर पाबंदियां लगा रहा है।

