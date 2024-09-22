live : न्यूयॉर्क पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, भारतीय समुदाय को करेंगे संबोधित

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in New York. Visuals from John F. Kennedy International Airport.— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2024
Earlier in the day on 21st September, he participated in the Quad Leaders' Summit in Philadelphia. He also held a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden,… pic.twitter.com/Mpnx9saziR
Deepening cultural connect and strengthening the fight against illicit trafficking of cultural properties.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2024
I am extremely grateful to President Biden and the US Government for ensuring the return of 297 invaluable antiquities to India. @POTUS @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/0jziIYZ1GO