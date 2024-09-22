Select Your Language

live : न्यूयॉर्क पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, भारतीय समुदाय को करेंगे संबोधित

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, रविवार, 22 सितम्बर 2024 (08:30 IST)
live updates : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अमेरिकी यात्रा का रविवार को दूसरा दिन है। वे न्यूयॉर्क में भारतीय समुदाय को संबोधित करेंगे। पल पल की जानकारी... 


08:36 AM, 22nd Sep
-प्रधानमंत्री मोदी क्वाड समिट में भाग लेने के बाद फिलाडेफिया से न्यूयॉर्क पहुंचे। एयरपोर्ट पर जोरदार स्वागत। 
-न्यूयार्क में भारतीय समुदाय को संबोधित करेंगे पीएम मोदी। इस कार्यक्रम में करीब 15 हजार भारतीय शामिल होंगे।
-पीएम मोदी से मुलाकात करने को लेकर भारतीय समुदाय के लोग काफी उत्साहित हैं।

08:36 AM, 22nd Sep
अमेरिका ने भारत को 297 पुरावशेष सौंपे। अमेरिका से अब तक 578 पुरावशेष वापस। इन्हें जल्द ही भारत लाया जाएगा। 

