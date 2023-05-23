ऑस्ट्रेलिया में दिग्गज उद्योगपतियों से मिले पीएम मोदी, इन क्षेत्रों में आएगा निवेश

विदेश मंत्रालय ने एक बयान में कहा कि राइनहार्ट के साथ अपनी बैठक के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री ने भारत में किए जा रहे सुधारों और पहलों पर प्रकाश डाला। मोदी ने उन्हें खनन क्षेत्र में प्रौद्योगिकी, निवेश और कौशल में भागीदार बनाने के लिए आमंत्रित किया।
PM @narendramodi met Ms. Gina Rinehart, Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting. The PM discussed the reforms undertaken to enhance 'Ease of Doing Business' in India. pic.twitter.com/Nv4Tapbir3— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 23, 2023
इसी तरह फॉरेस्ट के साथ बैठक के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री ने हरित हाइड्रोजन के क्षेत्र में भारतीय कंपनियों के साथ काम करने की समूह की योजनाओं का स्वागत किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने हरित हाइड्रोजन मिशन जैसी पहलों का उल्लेख किया। फॉरेस्ट ने भारत में फोर्टेस्क्यू फ्यूचर इंडस्ट्रीज की परियोजनाओं के बारे में प्रधानमंत्री को जानकारी दी।
PM @narendramodi met Mr. @Paul__Schroder, CEO of @AustralianSuper. He spoke about India's rapidly growing economy and urged to explore more investment opportunities in the country. pic.twitter.com/WFvbZFYELs— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 23, 2023
In Sydney, PM @narendramodi met Dr. Andrew Forrest, the Executive Chairman of @FortescueFuture Industries. He spoke about the economic opportunities in India and the reforms undertaken which make the country an attractive investment destination. pic.twitter.com/AwmQZqAVMV— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 23, 2023