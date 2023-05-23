Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में दिग्गज उद्योगपतियों से मिले पीएम मोदी, इन क्षेत्रों में आएगा निवेश

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
मंगलवार, 23 मई 2023 (11:07 IST)
PM Modi in Australia : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) ने मंगलवार को सिडनी में ऑस्ट्रेलिया की प्रमुख कंपनियों के उद्योगपतियों से मुलाकात की। इस दौरान उन्होंने प्रौद्योगिकी, कौशल और स्वच्छ ऊर्जा जैसे क्षेत्रों में भारतीय उद्योग के साथ सहयोग बढ़ाने का आह्वान किया।
 
मोदी अपने तीन देशों के दौरे के अंतिम चरण के तहत सोमवार को सिडनी पहुंचे। इस दौरान वह अपने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई समकक्ष एंथनी अल्बनीज के साथ बातचीत करेंगे। इसके अलावा वह भारतीय प्रवासियों के एक सामुदायिक कार्यक्रम में भी भाग लेंगे।
 
मोदी ने उद्योगपतियों की बैठक के दौरान हैनकॉक प्रॉस्पेक्टिंग की कार्यकारी चेयरमैन जीना राइनहार्ट, फोर्टेस्क्यू फ्यूचर इंडस्ट्री के कार्यकारी चेयरमैन एंड्रयू फॉरेस्ट और ऑस्ट्रेलियनसुपर के सीईओ पॉल श्रोडर के साथ द्विपक्षीय बैठकें कीं।
 
विदेश मंत्रालय ने एक बयान में कहा कि राइनहार्ट के साथ अपनी बैठक के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री ने भारत में किए जा रहे सुधारों और पहलों पर प्रकाश डाला। मोदी ने उन्हें खनन क्षेत्र में प्रौद्योगिकी, निवेश और कौशल में भागीदार बनाने के लिए आमंत्रित किया।
 
श्रोडर के साथ बैठक में मोदी ने कहा कि भारत दुनिया में विदेशी निवेश के लिए सबसे पसंदीदा अर्थव्यवस्थाओं में एक है। उन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलियनसुपर को भारत में निवेश के लिए आमंत्रित किया।
 
इसी तरह फॉरेस्ट के साथ बैठक के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री ने हरित हाइड्रोजन के क्षेत्र में भारतीय कंपनियों के साथ काम करने की समूह की योजनाओं का स्वागत किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने हरित हाइड्रोजन मिशन जैसी पहलों का उल्लेख किया। फॉरेस्ट ने भारत में फोर्टेस्क्यू फ्यूचर इंडस्ट्रीज की परियोजनाओं के बारे में प्रधानमंत्री को जानकारी दी।
 
बैठक के बाद श्रोडर ने कहा कि ऑस्ट्रेलियन सुपर भारत में और विशेष रूप से भारतीय राष्ट्रीय अवसंरचना कोष में निवेश करता है। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत में निवेश करने का हमारा अनुभव बहुत अच्छा रहा है।
 
फॉरेस्ट ने कहा कि उन्होंने और प्रधानमंत्री ने स्वीकार किया कि जीवाश्म ईंधन क्षेत्र के पास अब सीमित समय है और इसकी जगह ऐसे ईंधन का इस्तेमाल करना चाहिए, जो पर्यावरण को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाता है। राइनहार्ट ने कहा कि भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच व्यापार के बड़े अवसर हैं।
 

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

बाजार में लगातार तीसरे दिन तेजी, सेंसेक्स 62,000 के पार

प्रचलित

webdunia

हिन्दी निबंध : झांसी की रानी लक्ष्मीबाई

webdunia

Mahatma Gandhi : महात्मा गांधी का जीवन परिचय

webdunia

भारत में बढ़ रही ‘बेवफाई’, डेटिंग ऐप के जरिए 20 लाख लोग कर रहे ‘एक्‍स्‍ट्रा मैरिटल’ अफेयर, महिलाओं को चाहिए रिश्‍तों में नयापन

webdunia

रावण रचित शिव तांडव स्तोत्र

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos