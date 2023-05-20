G-7 में बाइइड और मोदी की मुलाकात, दोनों ने एक-दूसरे को लगाया गले

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने दक्षिण कोरिया के राष्ट्रपति यून सुक येओल के साथ सार्थक द्विपक्षीय वार्ता की। इस दौरान दोनों नेता व्यापार एवं निवेश, सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी (आईटी) हार्डवेयर निर्माण तथा रक्षा जैसे क्षेत्रों में संबंध गहरे करने पर सहमत हुए तथा उन्होंने द्विपक्षीय संबंधों को और मजबूत करने को लेकर भी अपनी प्रतिबद्धता दोहराई।
उल्लेखनीय है कि अमेरिका, भारत और दुनिया के कई अन्य देश संसाधन संपन्न हिंद-प्रशांत में चीन की बढ़ती सैन्य उपस्थिति की पृष्ठभूमि में इस क्षेत्र को मुक्त और खुला बनाने की आवश्यकता के बारे में बात कर रहे हैं।
