पीएम मोदी की राष्ट्रपति जेलेंस्की से मुलाकात, युद्ध विराम पर हुई बात

PM modi meets with zelensky

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

, मंगलवार, 24 सितम्बर 2024 (07:45 IST)
PM Modi meets with Zelenskyy : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सोमवार को न्यूयॉर्क में यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वलोडिमिर जेलेंस्की के साथ द्विपक्षीय बैठक की। दोनों नेताओं के बीच करीब एक महीने में यह दूसरी मुलाकात थी। इस दौरान दोनों नेताओं में रूस यूक्रेन युद्ध और उसके विराम पर बात हुई। 
 
पीएम मोदी ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर पोस्ट कर कहा कि न्यूयॉर्क में राष्ट्रपति जेलेंस्की से मुलाकात हुई। हम द्विपक्षीय संबंधों को मजबूत करने के लिए पिछले महीने यूक्रेन की अपनी यात्रा के परिणामों को लागू करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं। यूक्रेन में संघर्ष के शीघ्र समाधान और शांति एवं स्थिरता की बहाली के लिए भारत का समर्थन दोहराया।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी रूस और यूक्रेन दोनों देशों के संपर्क में है। दुनिया भर के दिग्गजों का मानना है कि भारत ही दोनों देशों में जंग को समाप्त करवाने में बड़ी भूमिका निभा सकता है। रूस और यूक्रेन दोनों ही मानते हैं कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी दोनों देशों को युद्ध से बाहर निकालने में मदद कर सकते हैं। मोदी ने हाल ही में दोनों युद्धग्रस्त क्षेत्रों का दौरा भी किया था।
 
नरेंद्र मोदी ने अगस्त में यूक्रेन दौरे से लौटने के बाद अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति बाइडन और रूस के राष्‍ट्राध्यक्ष पुतिन से बात की थी। इटली की प्रधानमं‍त्री जार्जिया मेलोनी ने भी 8 सितंबर को यूक्रेन के राष्‍ट्रपति वोलोदिमीर जेलेंस्की से मुलाकात के बाद कहा था कि रूस और यूक्रेन के बीच युद्ध रुकवाने में भारत अहम भूमिका निभा सकता है।
