अमेरिका पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, कड़ाके की ठंड में प्रवासी भारतीयों ने किया जोरदार स्वागत

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी चौथे ऐसे विदेशी नेता हैं जिनकी ट्रंप पिछले महीने हुए अपने शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के बाद मेजबानी कर रहे हैं। इससे पहले उन्होंने इजराइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू, जापान के प्रधानमंत्री शिगेरू इशिबा और जॉर्डन के राजा अब्दुल्ला द्वितीय की मेजबानी की है।
A warm reception in the winter chill!
Despite the cold weather, the Indian diaspora in Washington DC has welcomed me with a very special welcome. My gratitude to them.
मोदी और ट्रंप आज व्हाइट हाउस में द्विपक्षीय वार्ता करेंगे। मोदी ने सोशल मीडिया साइट एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट कहा कि दोनों देश अपने लोगों के लाभ और हमारी धरती के बेहतर भविष्य के लिए मिलकर काम करते रहेंगे।
Met USA's Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard in Washington DC. Congratulated her on her confirmation. Discussed various aspects of the India-USA friendship, of which she's always been a strong votary.