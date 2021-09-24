Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Live Update: पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी और अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन की मुलाकात

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 24 सितम्बर 2021 (20:36 IST)
भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी और अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन के बीच मुलाकात शुरू हो चुकी है। दुनिया के सबसे बड़े लोकतंत्र भारत और दुनिया के सबसे पुराने लोकतंत्र अमेरिका के शीर्ष नेताओं की इस मुलाकात पर पूरी दुनिया की नजर है। 

-मोदी और बाइडेन की बहुप्रतीक्षित बैठक मुलाकात शुरू। 
-व्हाइट हाउस में हो रही है मोदी और बाइडेन की मुलाकात। 

09:37 PM, 24th Sep
-ये दशक भारत और अमेरिका के लिए अहम।
-पीएम मोदी ने महात्मा गांधी का जिक्र किया।
-महात्मा गांधी ट्रस्टीशिप की बात करते थे। ट्रस्टीशिप की भावना भी भारत और अमेरिका में एक जैसी।
-भारत अमेरिका के रिश्ते पूरी दुनिया के लिए फायदेमंद।
-व्यापार में दोनों देश एक दूसरे के पूरक हो सकते हैं
-बाइडेन सरनेम वालों के दस्तावेज लाया हूं। 
-तकनीक का उपयोग पूरी मानवता के लिए होना चाहिए। 

09:26 PM, 24th Sep
-प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने कहा कि लोकतांत्रिक परंपराओं की विरासत का महत्व बढ़ेगा। 
-2014 और 2016 में विस्तार से बातचीत करने का मौका मिला। 
-आज की बातचीत दोनों देशों के लिए काफी अहम है। 
-गर्मजोशी भरे स्वागत के लिए धन्यवाद। 
-भारत-अमेरिका रिश्तों के लिए आपके विजन प्रेरक। 

09:26 PM, 24th Sep
-बाइडेन ने इस मुलाकात के दौरान अपने मुंबई दौरे का जिक्र किया। मोदी को अपने मुंबई दौरे के अनुभव बताए। 
-बाइडेन ने कहा कि मुझे खुशी है आप (नरेन्द्र मोदी) व्हाइट हाउस आए। 
-हमें अपने रिश्ते और मजबूत करने हैं। 

09:14 PM, 24th Sep
-अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति बाइडेन ने की नरेन्द्र मोदी की तारीफ।
-कहा- मैं नरेन्द्र मोदी को बहुत समय से जानता हूं। 
-हम आज से नई शुरुआत कर रहे हैं-जो बाइडेन
-मैंने पहले कहा था कि भारत और अमेरिका करीबी दोस्त होंगे। 

09:04 PM, 24th Sep
-मोदी और बाइडेन के बीच बैठक करीब एक घंटे तक चलेगी। 
-बैठक के दौरान दोनों नेता दूरी बनाकर बैठे, साथ ही मास्क लगाए हुए नजर आए। हालांकि बाद दोनों ने अपने-अपने मास्क उतार लिए थे। 

09:00 PM, 24th Sep

08:43 PM, 24th Sep
-बैठक से ठीक पहले अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन ने ट्‍वीट कर कहा- कोरोना और क्लाइमेट चेंज पर होगी बातचीत। हिन्दी प्रशांत क्षेत्र को लेकर भी बातचीत होगी। 
 

