Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates : यूक्रेन के विदेश मंत्री बोले- रूस ने पूरी तरह हमला किया, हम जीतेंगे

So world war 3 has started, and guess who are affected by this??, THE INNOCENT CIVILIANS#Russia #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/UFIw2RAvXS#RussiaUkraineConflict— Justin (@Jst_inb) February 24, 2022
Russia alone is responsible for the death & destruction this attack will bring. The US & its allies will respond in a united & decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable: US President Joe Biden, on #UkraineRussiaCrisis— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022
Anyone who tries to interfere with us, or even more so, to create threats for our country & our people, must know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have never before experienced in your history: Russian President Vladimir Putin pic.twitter.com/xSCWPTByWv— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022