Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates : यूक्रेन के विदेश मंत्री बोले- रूस ने पूरी तरह हमला किया, हम जीतेंगे

webdunia
गुरुवार, 24 फ़रवरी 2022 (10:35 IST)
मास्को। रूस और यूक्रेन के बीच जंग छिड़ गई है। रूसी राष्‍ट्रपति के आदेश के बाद यूक्रेन के कई शहरों में धमाकों की आवाज सुनी गई। रूस, यूक्रेन जंग से जुड़ी हर जानकारी... 


10:34 AM, 24th Feb
-रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने कहा कि रूस की यूक्रेन पर कब्जा करने की कोई योजना नहीं है।
-रूस की ओर से यूक्रेन पर सैन्य कार्रवाई किये जाने की घोषणा के मद्देनजर अमेरिका वहां के घटनाक्रमों पर नजर रखे हुए हैं।
-अमेरिकी राष्‍ट्रपति बाइडन ने यूक्रेन के राष्‍ट्रपति से फोन पर की बात। 
-अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति कार्यालय व्हाइट हाउस की प्रेस सचिव जेन साकी ने कहा कि रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन के डोनबास पर सैन्य कार्रवाई की घोषणा के बाद राष्ट्रपति जो बिडेन यूक्रेन की स्थिति पर बारीकी से नजर रखे हुए हैं।
-सुश्री साकी ने टि्वटर पर कहा, 'बिडेन यूक्रेन के घटनाक्रमों पर ध्यान रखे हुए हैं तथा वह इस संबंध में अपने राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार जेक सुलिवन से लगातार अपडेट भी ले रहे हैं। उन्होंने संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद की बैठक से पहले संयुक्त राष्ट्र के अपने राजदूत लिंडा थॉमस ग्रीनफील्ड के साथ भी बात की है।'
 

10:09 AM, 24th Feb
-यूक्रेन के 5 शहरों में एक के बाद एक धमाके। साथ ही यूक्रेन के सैन्य ठिकानों पर भी हमला।
-यूक्रेन के सशस्त्र बलों ने पिछले 24 घंटों के भीतर लुहान्स्क पीपुल्स रिपब्लिक (एलपीआर) पर 177 बार गोले दागे हैं।
-यूक्रेनी सशस्त्र बलों ने डोनेट्स्क के बाहरी इलाके में गोलाबारी की, जिसमें मिन्स्क समझौतों द्वारा निषिद्ध 10 गोले भी शामिल रहे।

09:44 AM, 24th Feb
webdunia
-यूक्रेन के विदेश मंत्री बोले, रूस ने यूक्रेन पर पूरी तरह हमला किया।
-उन्होंने कहा- युद्ध हम जीतेंगे। 
 

09:18 AM, 24th Feb
रूस के युद्ध के ऐलान के बाद भारतीय शेयर बाजार में भारी गिरावट, सेंसेक्स में 1480 अंकों की गिरावट। 

09:11 AM, 24th Feb
-यूक्रेन के कीव और ओडेसा में लगातार हो रहे हैं धमाके। 
-अमेरिका ने कहा, युद्ध में मौतों के लिए रूस होगा जिम्मेदार।
-पुतिन ने पूर्व नियोजित युद्ध का रास्ता चुना।

09:03 AM, 24th Feb
webdunia
-रूस के राष्‍ट्रपति व्लादिमिर पुतिन ने युक्रेन के खिलाफ युद्ध का ऐलान करते हुए उसकी सेना से सरेंडर करने को कहा। उन्होंने रूसी सेना को भी सैन्य ऑपरेशन के आदेश दे दिए हैं। कीव समेत यूक्रेन के कई शहरों में धमाके की खबर है। यूक्रेन ने भी सीमा पर 2 लाख सैनिक तैनात कर रखे हैं। 
-संयुक्त राष्‍ट्र ने यूक्रेन से हमले रोकने को कहा। 
 
-बताया जा रहा है कि रूसी सेना क्रिमिया के रास्ते हमला कर रही है। रूसी राष्‍ट्रपति ने नाटो को धमकी देते हुए कहा कि अगर उसने यूक्रेन का साथ दिया तो गंभीर परिणाम भुगतने होंगे। 

09:02 AM, 24th Feb
यूक्रेन में आपातकाल
-रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन को अपने देश के बाहर सैन्य बल का इस्तेमाल करने का अधिकार मिलने के बाद यूक्रेन ने देशव्यापी आपातकाल की घोषणा कर दी।

यूक्रेन के सांसदों ने देशव्यापी आपातकाल लगाने के राष्ट्रपति वलोदिमिर ज़ेलेंस्की के आदेश को मंजूरी दे दी जो गुरुवार से शुरू होकर 30 दिन तक लागू रहेगा।

09:00 AM, 24th Feb
-रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन को अपने देश के बाहर सैन्य बल का इस्तेमाल करने का अधिकार मिलने के बाद यूक्रेन ने देशव्यापी आपातकाल की घोषणा कर दी। यूक्रेन के सांसदों ने देशव्यापी आपातकाल लगाने के राष्ट्रपति वलोदिमिर ज़ेलेंस्की के आदेश को मंजूरी दे दी जो गुरुवार से शुरू होकर 30 दिन तक लागू रहेगा।

08:59 AM, 24th Feb
यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति की भावुक अपील
-यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वोलोदिमिर जेलेन्सकी ने कहा कि यूक्रेन सभी प्रारूपों और किसी भी मंच पर रूस के साथ बातचीत के लिए तैयार है। उन्होंने कहा कि युद्ध से दोनों ही पक्षों को भीषण नुकसान होगा।
 
-उन्होंने कहा कि हम ठीक से जानते हैं: हम युद्ध नहीं चाहते हैं: न तो शीत, न ही 'गर्म' और न ही हाइब्रिड। लेकिन अगर हम पर आक्रमण होता है, अगर कोई हमारे देश पर कब्जा जमाने की कोशिश करता है, हमारी आजादी हमसे छीनता है, हमारी और हमारे बच्चों की जिंदगी से खेलता है, तो हम इसे जरूर रोकेंगे।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

5 शहरों पर हमले के बाद यूक्रेन का करारा जवाब, धमाकों से दहले लुहान्स्क और डोनेट्सक

प्रचलित

webdunia

बड़ी खबर, जल्द निपटा लें काम, 28 से लगातार 4 दिन बंद रहेंगे बैंक

webdunia

कोबरा का सूप बनाना पड़ा महंगा, सांप ने लिया मौत का बदला!

webdunia

चेक काटते समय रहें सावधान, इन बातों का रखें ध्‍यान...

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos