रूस की पर्म यूनिवसिर्टी में गोलीबारी, हमलावर ने अंधाधुंध फायरिंग की, 8 लोगों की मौत, जान बचाने के लिए बिल्डिंगों से कूदे छात्र-प्रोफेसर

Gunman attacks a university in the Russian city of Perm. Deaths and injuries being reported.— Murad Gazdiev (@MuradGazdiev) September 20, 2021
Faculty and students were filmed jumping out of windows pic.twitter.com/DyNHPEaLwR
Video of the alleged shooter walking across campus
पर्म स्टेट यूनिवर्सिटी में छात्र दूर-दूर से पढ़ने के लिए आते हैं, लेकिन अचानक यहां फायरिंग की आवाज सुनाई दी। खबरों के अनुसार एक अज्ञात हमलावर ने छात्रों पर फायरिंग करना शुरू कर दिया। गौरतलब है कि रूस में पहले भी कई आतंकी हमले हो चुके हैं।
“Lock the door!”— Murad Gazdiev (@MuradGazdiev) September 20, 2021
“He just shot someone!”
A man who appears to have been shot can be seen at the end pic.twitter.com/Z75ey6Ec5U