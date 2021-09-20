Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

रूस की पर्म यूनिवसिर्टी में गोलीबारी, हमलावर ने अंधाधुंध फायरिंग की, 8 लोगों की मौत, जान बचाने के लिए बिल्डिंगों से कूदे छात्र-प्रोफेसर

webdunia
सोमवार, 20 सितम्बर 2021 (14:14 IST)
मास्को। रूस के पर्म शहर के एक विश्वविद्यालय में सोमवार सुबह एक बंदूकधारी ने गोलीबारी की। इस हमले में 8 लोगों के मारे जाने की खबरें हैं। हमले में 14 लोगों के घायल होने की खबरें हैं।
webdunia

फायरिंग के बाद अफरा-तफरी मच गई। हमले के बाद यूनिविर्सिटी बंद कर दी गई है। खबरें यह हैं कि हमलावर को सुरक्षाबलों ने मार गिराया है। चश्मदीदों ने न्यूज चैनल को बताया कि यूनिवर्सिटी को बंद कर दिया गया है। 
 
पर्म स्टेट यूनिवर्सिटी प्रेस सर्विस के अनुसार, अज्ञात अपराधी ने एक गैर-घातक बंदूक का इस्तेमाल किया। विश्वविद्यालय के छात्रों और कर्मचारियों ने खुद को कमरों में बंद कर लिया, और विश्वविद्यालय ने उन लोगों से परिसर छोड़ने का आग्रह किया जो ऐसा करने की स्थिति में थे।
शूटर ने कैंपस में घुसते ही अंधाधुंध फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। हमलावर की पहचान तिमूर बेकमांसुरोव के तौर पर हुई है।

पर्म स्टेट यूनिवर्सिटी में छात्र दूर-दूर से पढ़ने के लिए आते हैं, लेकिन अचानक यहां फायरिंग की आवाज सुनाई दी। खबरों के अनुसार एक अज्ञात हमलावर ने छात्रों पर फायरिंग करना शुरू कर दिया। गौरतलब है कि रूस में पहले भी कई आतंकी हमले हो चुके हैं।

