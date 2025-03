दक्षिण कोरियाई लड़ाकू विमान ने गलती से गिराए बम, वायुसेना ने मांगी माफी

South Korea's Air Force (ROKAF) KF-16 fighter jet mistakenly dropped at least 8 Mk-82 500lb bombs during a joint exercise with the U.S. Air Force.



The bombs hit Pocheon-si, Gyeonggi Province, just 12 miles from the DMZ, destroying homes and a church, injuring 7 residents. pic.twitter.com/58jDkiowJL