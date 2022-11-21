Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

FIFA World Cup के लिए जाकिर नाइक आधिकारिक मेहमान के तौर पर Qatar आए, ट्विटर पर लगी आग

सोमवार, 21 नवंबर 2022 (17:00 IST)
मलेशिया में छुपे हुए इस्लामिक  उपदेशक जाकिर नाइक को कतर में फीफा विश्वकप के उद्घाटन समारोह में देखकर भारतीय फुटबॉल प्रेमियों के अपना गुस्सा ट्विटर पर निकाला।

गौरतलब है कि जाकिर नाइक को कतर की सरकार ने आधिकारिक मेहमान के रुप में फीफा विश्वकप के लिए आमंत्रित किया है। भारत से भाग कर मलेशिया में शरण लेने वाले नाइक से कतर की मित्रता देखकर भारत औऱ कतर के रिश्तों में कड़वाहट और भड़ने की उम्मीद है।

बहरहाल ट्विटर पर कुछ इस तरह के ट्वीट्स इस घटना के विरोध में किए गए।

बांग्लादेश सरकार ने लगाया था आतंकवादियों की प्रेरणा बनने का आरोप

नाइक जुलाई  2016 में बंगलादेश की राजधानी ढाका में एक कैफे में आतंकवादी हमले के बाद भारत से फरार हो गया था। दो आतंकवादियों ने दावा किया था कि उन्होंने नाइक के भाषण से प्रेरित होकर इस हमले को अंजाम दिया था। बंगलादेश की राजधानी ढाका में आतंकवादी हमले के बाद विवादों में घिरे जाकिर नाइक पर बंगलादेश सरकार ने आरोप लगाया था कि उनके भाषणों से भड़के कुछ आतंकवादियों ने हमला किया है।

केंद्र सरकार ने लगा दिया था प्रतिबंध

केन्द्रीय मंत्रिमंडल ने इस्लामी उपदेशक जाकिर नाइक के गैर सरकारी संगठन इस्लामिक रिसर्च फाउंडेशन को पांच वर्षों के लिए गैर कानूनी घोषित करने का निर्णय लिया था । प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी की अध्यक्षता में हुई मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक में इस निर्णय पर मुहर लगायी गयी थी।

ED और NIA ने दर्ज कर रखा है केस

उल्लेखनीय है कि एनआईए और प्रवर्तन निदेशालय(ईडी) ने नाइक के प्रत्यर्पण के लिए सभी कानूनी विकल्पों को सामने रखा है। ईडी ने नाइक और उसके साथियों के खिलाफ मनी लांड्ररिंग का मामला दर्ज किया है जबकि एनआईए ने उसे युवाओं को आतंकवाद की ओर प्रेरित करने तथा दो समुदायों के बीच वैमनस्य को बढ़ावा देने का आरोपी बनाया है।

