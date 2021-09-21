Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

केएल राहुल का 3 बार कैच छोड़ा राजस्थान के फील्डर्स ने, ट्विटर पर उड़ा मजाक

मंगलवार, 21 सितम्बर 2021 (22:38 IST)
एक समय 200 के लक्ष्य की ओर देख रही राजस्थान की टीम लॉमरोर के आउट होने के बाद अपनी लय खोती हुई नजर आयी और सिर्फ 185 रन ही बना सकी। यह 15 रनों की कमी हो सकता है टीम को भारी पड़े।

लेकिन फिलहाल तो राजस्थान रॉयल्स के फील्डर्स ने केएल राहुल को एक नहीं दो नहीं तीन कैच छोड़ दिए। जिसके कारण पंजाब किंग्स के कप्तान का दिन काफी भाग्यशाली कहा जा सकता है।

इस मौके को केएल राहुल भुनाते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं और अब संभल कर खेल रहे हैं। इतने कैच छोड़ने के पीछे ड्यू भी एक कारण हो सकता है लेकिन तीनों कैच अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर लेने लायक ही थे। दूसरे शब्दों में इतने मुश्किल नहीं थे।

राजस्थान के फील्डर्स की लचर फील्डिंग के कारण उनको काफी ट्रोलिंग का सामना करना पड़ा। कुछ ऐसे ट्वीट्स देखने को मिले।


अब देखना होगा फील्डर्स की यह गलती क्या राजस्थान के बल्लेबाजों की गलती पर पानी फेर देता है या नहीं।इस बीच केएल राहुल ने अपने 3000 आईपीएल रन पूरे किए। हालांकि अंत में उनका कैच कार्तिक त्यागी ने पकड़ा और वह 33 गेंदो में 49 रनों की पारी खेलकर आउट हुए। उन्होंने अपनी पारी में 4 चौके और 2 छक्के लगाए। लेकिन मयंक अग्रवाल के साथ 120 रनों की साझेदारी कर कप्तान केएल राहुल ने पंजाब को जीत के करीब पहुंचा दिया है। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)

