ग्लेन मैक्सवेल ने बनाए ताबड़तोड़ रन तो प्रीति ने गाया 'जिया जले जान जले', ऐसे हुई ट्रोल

शुक्रवार, 9 अप्रैल 2021 (22:39 IST)
पंजाब किंग्स से रीलीज किए गए मैक्सवेल जैसे ही रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर में आए उन्होंने बल्लेबाजी का अंदाज ही बदल दिया। कहां पिछले सीजन वह एक भी छक्का नहीं मार पाए थे कहां आज मुंबई के खिलाफ आते साथ ही उन्होंने छक्के बरसाने शुरु कर दिए।
 
गौरतलब है कि आईपीएल 2020 बायो सेक्योर बबल में संयुक्त अरब अमीरात में खेला गया था। यह सीजन मैक्सवेल के लिए खास नहीं रहा था। मैक्सवेल का पिछला सत्र निराशाजनक रहा था और वह 13 मैचों में कुल 108 रन बना पाए थे और विकेट भी सिर्फ 1 निकाल पाए थे।
 
यही कारण था कि वह आईपीएल नीलामी में 2 करोड़ के बेस प्राइस से उतरे थे। बेंगलुरु ने मैक्सवेल को खरीदने के लिए चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स से कड़ा मुकाबला किया और 14.25 करोड़ रुपए में उन्हें हासिल कर लिया था। आज की पारी देखें तो मैक्सवेल ने मन बना लिया है कि वह अपनी फ्रैंचाइसी का पैसा वसूल करवा देंगे।
 
बहरहाल प्रीति जिंटा के मैक्सवेल को नीलामी के लिए रीलीज करने का लोगों ने खूब मखौल उड़ाया। उन्होंने प्रीति को याद दिलाया कि ग्लेन मैक्सवेल यूएई में भले ही ना चले लेकिन भारत में जरूर चलेंगे।
ग्लेन मैक्सवेल ने 28 गेंदो में 39 रन बनाए, उनका कैच आईपीएल डेब्यू कर रहे क्रिस लिन और विकेट यान्सिन ने लिया ।

आईपीएल के पहले मैच में 5 विकेट लेने वाले पहले गेंदबाज बने हर्षल पटेल

