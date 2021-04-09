ग्लेन मैक्सवेल ने बनाए ताबड़तोड़ रन तो प्रीति ने गाया 'जिया जले जान जले', ऐसे हुई ट्रोल

Preity Zinta watching Maxwell's batting pic.twitter.com/jFLD4wSQIn— Rajabets (@RajaBets) April 9, 2021
Maxwell ending Mumbai and KXIP fans at once pic.twitter.com/p3twCZfsyw
— Maara (@QuickWristSpin) April 9, 2021
preity zinta watching glenn maxwell playing explosive innings for RCB pic.twitter.com/oDxjDKWeqc
— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) April 9, 2021
Punjab Fans when they see Maxwell hitting 4s and 6s #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/oLi5ljK1iO
— Mitul (@R3Mitul) April 9, 2021
Maxwell to Preity Zinta after he's doing well for RCB : #MIvRCB #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/r8Qe8Urg9J
— Prince Pandey (@princepandey_) April 9, 2021
Preity Zinta after watching maxwell's performance for RCB pic.twitter.com/rnSfhKJxok
— Sidhansh (@sidhasidhansh) April 9, 2021
*Preity Zinta to Maxwell after watching his Performance in RCB team*#RCBvsMI #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/v0IrKoM4AH
— Krunal Patel (@Kpatel_143) April 9, 2021ग्लेन मैक्सवेल ने 28 गेंदो में 39 रन बनाए, उनका कैच आईपीएल डेब्यू कर रहे क्रिस लिन और विकेट यान्सिन ने लिया ।