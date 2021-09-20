Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

COVID वॉरियर्स के लिए PPE किट की रंग की जर्सी पहने उतरी RCB, हर चौके छक्के या विकेट पर होगा डोनेशन

webdunia
सोमवार, 20 सितम्बर 2021 (19:50 IST)
विराट कोहली और रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के लिए यह एक खास मैच तो है ही क्योंकि विराट कोहली अपना 200वां मैच पूरा कर रहे हैं। लेकिन साथ ही पहली बार पूरी टीम ब्लू जर्सी में दिख रही है। इससे पहले बैंगलोर की आधिकारिक जर्सी लाल रंग की थी। कभी कभार टीम हरी जर्सी में भी नजर आती है।
लेकिन आज नीली जर्सी में एक खास मकसद के कारण विराट की सेना अबूधाबी के शेखजायद स्टेडियम पर उतरी है। नीले रंग की जर्सी कोविड वॉरियर्स को समर्पित है। जिन्होंने हर पल अस्पताल में कोविड से लड़ रहे मरीजों की मदद की है।

यही नहीं विराट कोहली ने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के ट्विटर अकाउंट पर एक वीडियो भी शेयर किया जिसमें कहा गया था कि आज कोलकाता के खिलाफ जब जब चौके छक्के लगेंगे या फिर बैंगलूरू के गेंदबाज विकेट लेंगे तो इन कोविड वॉरियर्स को टाइटल स्पॉंसर द्वारा डोनेशन दिया जाएगा।

यह जर्सी और यह नेक काम सिर्फ आज के मुकाबले के लिए सीमित रहेगा। फैंस ने जब अपने चहेते क्रिकेटरों को ब्लू जर्सी में देखा तो कुछ ऐसे ट्वीट्स देखने को मिले।(वेबदुनिया डेस्क)

बैंगलोर ने टॉस जीता और कोलकाता के खिलाफ बल्लेबाजी का निर्णय लिया

