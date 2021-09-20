COVID वॉरियर्स के लिए PPE किट की रंग की जर्सी पहने उतरी RCB, हर चौके छक्के या विकेट पर होगा डोनेशन

लेकिन आज नीली जर्सी में एक खास मकसद के कारण विराट की सेना अबूधाबी के शेखजायद स्टेडियम पर उतरी है। नीले रंग की जर्सी कोविड वॉरियर्स को समर्पित है। जिन्होंने हर पल अस्पताल में कोविड से लड़ रहे मरीजों की मदद की है।
September 20, 2021यही नहीं विराट कोहली ने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के ट्विटर अकाउंट पर एक वीडियो भी शेयर किया जिसमें कहा गया था कि आज कोलकाता के खिलाफ जब जब चौके छक्के लगेंगे या फिर बैंगलूरू के गेंदबाज विकेट लेंगे तो इन कोविड वॉरियर्स को टाइटल स्पॉंसर द्वारा डोनेशन दिया जाएगा।
