गजब के गायकवाड़! अंतिम गेंद पर 6 मारकर पूरा किया तूफानी शतक, पायी औरेंज कैप (वीडियो)

Woah Ruturaj Gaikwad !!!! The king of the season, will surely prove to be the king of all seasons soon. #CSKvsRR #IPL2021— Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) October 2, 2021
Ruturaj Gaikwad's acceleration through the middle overs is so good. Sign of class. He is ready to play at a higher level.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 2, 2021
Ruturaj Gaikwad is undoubtedly the most aesthetically pleasing youngster in India currently and there's no arguments about that after watching that boundary.
— Heisenberg (@internetumpire) October 2, 2021
Ruturaj gaikwad this season:#CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/GZdrsg3Rjn
— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) October 2, 2021
How it was started how it is going pic.twitter.com/uLB50VAnvv
— 21grams (@bettercallgram) October 2, 2021
Ruturaj Gaikwad returning after hitting a century. #CSKvRR #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/4iHjD3JMd6
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) October 2, 2021ऐसा लग रहा था कि ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ अपना शतक इस कारण पूरा नहीं कर पाएंगे क्योंकि दूसरे छोर से रविंद्र जड़ेजा तूफानी बल्लेबाजी कर रहे थे और मुस्तफिजुर रहमान पर लागातर छक्के और चौके मार रहे थे। लेकिन पारी खत्म होने से पहले उन्होंने छक्का लगाकर रहमान की गेंद पर छक्का जड़कर अपना शतक पूरा कर लिया।
Century with a 6. Elite innings from Ruturaj Gaikwad#IPL2021 #CSKvsRR #RRvsCSKpic.twitter.com/EMVPk0aBRu
— Ryan (new account) (@ryandesa_07) October 2, 2021गायकवाड़ ने 60 गेंदो में नाबाद 101 रन बनाए जिसमें 9 चौके और 5 छक्के शामिल थे।उनकी पारी की तेजी का अंदाजा इस ही बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि पहले 50 रन उन्होंने 43 गेंदो में बनाए और अगले 50 रन उन्होंने सिर्फ 17 रन में बनाए।