गजब के गायकवाड़! अंतिम गेंद पर 6 मारकर पूरा किया तूफानी शतक, पायी औरेंज कैप (वीडियो)

webdunia
शनिवार, 2 अक्टूबर 2021 (21:20 IST)
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के सलामी बल्लेबाज ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ के लिए यह सत्र काफी बेहतर गया है। गायकवाड़ ने राजस्थान के खिलाफ शतक जड़ा और औरेंज कैप (सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले) पाने वाले बल्लेबाज बन गए हैं।

पिच पर सेट होने के बाद गायकवाड़ ने आकर्षक शॉट्स लगाए जिससे चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने राजस्थान के सामने एक सम्मानजनक स्कोर खड़ा किया। मध्यक्रम में भी उनका बल्ला तेजी से रन बनाता रहा। पहले ओवर से डटे गायकवाड़ अंतिम ओवर तक नाबाद रहे। उनकी इस पारी को देख फैंस ने उनकी ट्विटर पर काफी वाहवाही की।
ऐसा लग रहा था कि ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ अपना शतक इस कारण पूरा नहीं कर पाएंगे क्योंकि दूसरे छोर से रविंद्र जड़ेजा तूफानी बल्लेबाजी कर रहे थे और मुस्तफिजुर रहमान पर लागातर छक्के और चौके मार रहे थे। लेकिन पारी खत्म होने से पहले उन्होंने छक्का लगाकर रहमान की गेंद पर छक्का जड़कर अपना शतक पूरा कर लिया।
गायकवाड़ ने 60 गेंदो में नाबाद 101 रन बनाए जिसमें 9 चौके और 5 छक्के शामिल थे।उनकी पारी की तेजी का अंदाजा इस ही बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि पहले 50 रन उन्होंने 43 गेंदो में बनाए और अगले 50 रन उन्होंने सिर्फ 17 रन में बनाए।

सिर पर सज चुकी है औरेंज कैप

ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ अब 12 मैचों में 50 की औसत से 508 रन बना चुके हैं और इस सीजन में फिलहाल केएल राहुल से आगे निकल चुके हैं। उनका आज (101 रन) सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन रहा। हालांकि यह सिर्फ इस सत्र का ही नहीं बल्कि गायकवाड़ के आईपीएल करियर का पहला शतक है।

साथी बल्लेबाजों के साथ साझेदारी चेन्नई को पहुंचाया 189 रनों तक

रूतुराज गायकवाड़ के नाबाद शतक से चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ आईपीएल के मैच में चार विकेट पर 189 रन बना लिये। उन्होंने आखिरी गेंद पर छक्का लगाकर अपना शतक पूरा किया।रविंद्र जडेजा ने 15 गेंद में 32 रन बनाये।

गायकवाड ने रवींद्र जडेजा के साथ पांचवें विकेट के लिए मात्र 22 गेंदों में 55 रन की अविजित साझेदारी की। जडेजा ने 15 गेंदों पर नाबाद 32 रन में चार चौके और एक छक्का लगाया।

गायकवाड ने फाफ डू प्लेसिस के साथ ओपनिंग साझेदारी में 47 रन और मोईन अली के साथ तीसरे विकेट की साझेदारी में 57 रन जोड़े। डू प्लेसिस ने 19 गेंदों पर 25 रन में दो चौके और एक छक्का लगाया जबकि मोईन ने 17 गेंदों पर 21 रन में एक चौका और एक छक्का लगाया। सुरेश रैना तीन और अम्बाती रायुडू दो रन बन आकर आउट हुए। राजस्थान की तरफ से लेग स्पिनर राहुल तेवतिया ने 39 रन पर सर्वाधिक तीन विकेट लिए।

बने चन्नई के सबसे युवा शतकधारी

गायकवाड का यह शतक चेन्नई की तरफ से राजस्थान के खिलाफ तीसरा शतक था। आईपीएल में राजस्थान के खिलाफ यह सातवां शतक बना और इसके साथ ही वह 24 साल 244 दिनों की उम्र में चेन्नई के सबसे युवा शतकधारी बन गए। चेन्नई की तरफ से आईपीएल में यह नौंवां शतक बना। गायकवाड अपने इस शतक के साथ इस आईपीएल में सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले खिलाड़ी भी बन गए और उन्होंने सबसे पहले टूर्नामेंट में 500 रन पूरे करने की उपलब्धि भी हासिल कर ली।

