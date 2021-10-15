धोनी ने 0 पर टपकाया अय्यर का कैच, KKR के ओपनर ने जड़े 32 गेंद में जड़े 50 रन

Dhoni after dropping Venkatesh Iyer's catch at 0#IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/DhS4Bq0Wys— ComeOn Cricket (@ComeOnCricket) October 15, 2021
Dhoni dropped a simple catch. He could have shown his frustration, but he chose to remain cool, calm and composed to confuse KKR.
Winter level: Dhoni— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) October 15, 2021
How in a world #MSDhoni dropped that catch!
Rare scene!
Come on #CSK #KKRvCSK #KKRvsCSK #CSKvKKR #CSKvsKKR #IPLFinal #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/fOEOzDpEsA
— BlueCap (@IndianzCricket) October 15, 2021
Dhoni after every boundary by KKR batters pic.twitter.com/goUxShJ0vJ
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 15, 2021कार्तिक ने भी दिया था फैफ डुप्लेसिस को जीवनदान