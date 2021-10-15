Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

धोनी ने 0 पर टपकाया अय्यर का कैच, KKR के ओपनर ने जड़े 32 गेंद में जड़े 50 रन

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 15 अक्टूबर 2021 (22:20 IST)
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी वैसे तो बेहतरीन विकेटकीपर माने जाते हैं लेकिन आईपीएल 2021 फाइनल में उन्होंने एक गलती कर दी। विकेट के पीछे उन्होंने वैंकटेश अय्यर का कैच टपका दिया। वह भी तब जब उन्होंने खाता नहीं खोला था। इस जीवनदान का वैंकटेश ने बखूबी फायादा उठाया और 5 चौेके और 3 छक्कों की मदद से वह 32 गेंदो में 50 रन बना चुके थे।

193 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी कोलकाता के लिए अच्छी शुरुआत की बेहद जरुरत थी। लेकिन अय्यर ने हेजलवुड की तीसरी गेंद को पारी के दूसरे ओवर में ऑफ साइड में खेलने का प्रयास किया और गेंद धोनी के पास गई लेकिन उछाल ज्यादा होने के कारण धोनी थोड़े हवा में थे और चहरे के पास आ रही इस गेंद पर कैच टपका गए।

हालांकि यह कैच कोई मुश्किल कैच नहीं था। धोनी के इस कैच ड्रॉप का काफी मजाक उड़ा।


कार्तिक ने भी दिया था फैफ डुप्लेसिस को जीवनदान

डू प्लेसिस ने पारी की शुरुआत में विकेटकीपर दिनेश कार्तिक के स्टंपिंग चूकने से मिले जीवनदान का पूरा फायदा उठाते हुए 59 गेंदों पर सात चौकों और तीन छक्कों की मदद से 86 रन की बेहतरीन पारी खेली।

अगर देखा जाए तो दोनों ही विकेटकीपर विपक्षी सलामी बल्लेबाज को एक बड़ा जीवनदान दे चुके हैं। कोलकाता को तो यह गलती 84 रनों की पड़ी। अब देखना होगा चेन्नई को यह गलती कितनी महंगी पड़ती है।

हालांकि धोनी ने भले ही एक आसान सा कैच छोड़ा हो लेकिन शार्दुल ठाकुर की गेंद पर रविंद्र जड़ेजा ने अय्यर का बेहतरीन कैच लपककर चेन्नई की टीम को राहत पुंहचाई। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)

