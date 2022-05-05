Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

हैदराबाद ने दिल्ली के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर किया गेंदबाजी का फैसला (वीडियो)

webdunia
गुरुवार, 5 मई 2022 (19:23 IST)
मुम्बई:सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद ने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खिलाफ आईपीएल मुकाबले में गुरूवार को टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाज़ी करने का निर्णय लिया। कुल 10 मैचों में नौवीं बार टॉस का सिक्का केन विलियमसन के पक्ष में गिरा है। वॉशिंगटन सुंदर, नटराजन और मार्को यानसन इस मैच से बाहर रहेंगे।

ऋषभ पंत ने बताया कि दिल्ली ने चार बदलाव किए हैं - मंदीप सिंह, रिपल पटेल, एनरिक नोर्त्जे और खलील अहमद टीम में आएंगे। अक्षर पटेल, पृथ्वी शॉ, चेतन सकारिया और मुस्तफ़िज़ुर रहमान जाएंगे बाहर। (वार्ता)

दोनों टीमें इस प्रकार हैं:

सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद: केन विलियमसन, अभिषेक शर्मा, राहुल त्रिपाठी, निकोलस पूरन, एडन मारक्रम, शशांक सिंह, शॉन ऐबट, श्रेयस गोपाल, भुवनेश्वर कुमार, कार्तिक त्यागी, उमरान मलिक

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स: डेविड वॉर्नर, मंदीप सिंह, मिचेल मार्श, ऋषभ पंत, ललित यादव, रोवमन पॉवेल, रिपल पटेल, शार्दुल ठाकुर, कुलदीप यादव, अनरिख़ नॉर्खिये, खलील अहमद

