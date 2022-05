जीत के बाद पुणे की पिच पर रन बनाने का फोर्मूला मुकेश से साझा किया गायकवाड़ ने (वीडियो)

Solid opening stand

wicket haul @ChennaiIPL's winning return @Ruutu1331 & Mukesh Choudhary sum up their splendid performances against #SRH in Pune. - By @Moulinparikh



Full interview #TATAIPL | #SRHvCSK https://t.co/EcGXoKcTpS pic.twitter.com/W7Ajk94iOq