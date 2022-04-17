हैदराबाद ने टॉस जीतकर पंजाब के खिलाफ चुनी गेंदबाजी (वीडियो)

पंजाब के नियमित कप्तान मयंक अग्रवाल चोटिल है और उनकी गैरमौजूदगी में शिखर धवन टीम की अगुवाई कर रहे है। मयंक की जगह टीम में प्रभसिमरन सिंह को शामिल किया गया है।हैदराबाद की टीम ने अंतिम एकादश में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया है।
#SRH have won the toss and they will bowl first against #PBKS.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2022
Live - https://t.co/WC7JjTqlLB #PBKSvSRH #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/RjoZ8w6KEL
"Mayank injured his toe while training yesterday!" - Shikhar Dhawan, who is leading the #PBKS today.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2022
A look at the Playing XI for the two teams.#PBKSvSRH #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/ZBzsnlZPcw