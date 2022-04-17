Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

हैदराबाद ने टॉस जीतकर पंजाब के खिलाफ चुनी गेंदबाजी (वीडियो)

webdunia
रविवार, 17 अप्रैल 2022 (15:00 IST)
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के कप्तान केन विलियमसन ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग मैच में रविवार को यहां पंजाब किंग्स के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर पहले क्षेत्ररक्षण का फैसला किया।
पंजाब के नियमित कप्तान मयंक अग्रवाल चोटिल है और उनकी गैरमौजूदगी में शिखर धवन टीम की अगुवाई कर रहे है। मयंक की जगह टीम में प्रभसिमरन सिंह को शामिल किया गया है।हैदराबाद की टीम ने अंतिम एकादश में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया है।

मयंक पैर की अंगुली में चोट के कारण हैदराबाद के खिलाफ मैच से बाहर

पंजाब किंग्स के कप्तान मयंक अग्रवाल पैर की अंगुली की चोट के कारण रविवार को सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के खिलाफ खेले जा रहे आईपीएल मैच से बाहर हो गए।

कार्यवाहक कप्तान शिखर धवन ने टॉस के समय बताया कि मयंक को शनिवार को अभ्यास के दौरान पैर की अंगुली में चोट लग गयी थी। दिल्ली कैपिटल के खिलाफ 20 अप्रैल को होने वाले टीम के अगले मैच के लिए उनके ठीक होने की उम्मीद है।

धवन ने कहा, ‘‘ मयंक को कल अभ्यास के दौरान पैर की अंगुली में चोट लग गई थी। उसे अगले मैच के लिए ठीक होना चाहिए।’’मयंक की जगह प्रभसिमरन सिंह को अंतिम एकादश में शामिल है।


