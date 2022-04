वाह राजस्थान! औरेंज कैप जोस बटलर के पास तो पर्पल कैप युजवेंद्र चहल के पास

Game-changing hat-trick

Yet another

Thrilling last over



Milestone men @yuzi_chahal and @josbuttler sum up @rajasthanroyals' special win over #KKR. - By @RajalArora



Full interview #TATAIPL | #RRvKKRhttps://t.co/h2YK5ykg8o pic.twitter.com/G7aWCoYfiL