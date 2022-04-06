कोलकाता ने मुबंई के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर गेंदबाजी चुनी (वीडियो)

दोनों टीमें इस प्रकार हैं:
#KKR have won the toss and they will bowl first against #MumbaiIndians— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2022
Live - https://t.co/qFLVoCfqRk #KKRvMI #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/nn7JCyXgKG
मुंबई इंडियंस : रोहित शर्मा (कप्तान), ईशान किशन (विकेटकीपर), सूर्यकुमार यादव, तिलक वर्मा, कीरोन पोलार्ड, डेनियल सैम्स, देवाल्ड ब्रेविस, मुरुगन अश्विन, जसप्रीत बुमराह, टाइमल मिल्स, बासिल थम्पी।
A look at the Playing XI for #KKRvMI.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2022
Rasikh Salam for #KKR and Dewald Brevis for #MI are all set to make their debut at #TATAIPL.
Live - https://t.co/22oFJJzGVN #KKRvMI #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/wLPX0MIdXC