Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

कोलकाता ने मुबंई के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर गेंदबाजी चुनी (वीडियो)

webdunia
बुधवार, 6 अप्रैल 2022 (19:09 IST)
पुणे के महाराष्ट्र क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में आईपीएल के 14वें मैच में कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स ने मुंबई के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया। हालांकि इस मैदान पर ओस का प्रभाव नहीं है लेकिन श्रेयस अय्यर ने फिर भी यह फैसला लिया है।

कोलकाता और मुंबई दोनों ने टीम में दो बदलाव किए हैं। कोलकाता ने जहां टिम साउदी और शिवम मावी की जगह पैट कमिंस और रसिख सलाम को टीम में शामिल किया है, वहीं मुंबई ने अनमोलप्रीत सिंह और टिम डेविड के बजाय सूर्यकुमार यादव और युवा देवाल्ड ब्रेविस को प्लेइंग इलेवन (एकादश) में जगह दी है।
दोनों टीमें इस प्रकार हैं:

कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स : श्रेेयस अय्यर (कप्तान), आजिंक्य रहाणे, वेंकटेश अय्यर, सैम बिलिंग्स (विकेटकीपर), नीतीश राणा, आंद्रे रसेल, सुनील नारायण, पैट कमिंस, उमेश यादव, रसिख सलाम, वरुण चक्रवर्ती।
मुंबई इंडियंस : रोहित शर्मा (कप्तान), ईशान किशन (विकेटकीपर), सूर्यकुमार यादव, तिलक वर्मा, कीरोन पोलार्ड, डेनियल सैम्स, देवाल्ड ब्रेविस, मुरुगन अश्विन, जसप्रीत बुमराह, टाइमल मिल्स, बासिल थम्पी।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

बैंगलोर से हार के बाद राजस्थान को लगा एक और झटका, यह कंगारु गेंदबाज चोटिल होकर हुआ IPL से बाहर

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos