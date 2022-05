मुंबई ने हैदराबाद के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर गेंदबाजी चुनी (वीडियो)

Team News



changes for @mipaltan as Mayank Markande & Sanjay Yadav are named in the team.



changes for @SunRisers as Priyam Garg & Fazalhaq Farooqi are picked in the team.



Follow the match https://t.co/U2W5UAg3bi #TATAIPL | #MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/RXjVBXqfOb