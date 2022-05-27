Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

राजस्थान ने बैंगलोर के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर चुनी गेंदबाजी (वीडियो)

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 27 मई 2022 (19:05 IST)
राजस्थान रॉयल्स के कप्तान संजू सैमसन का टॉस के मामले में भाग्य सही नहीं रहा है। हालांकि क्वालिफायर 2 में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के खिलाफ उन्होंने टॉस जीतकर गेंदबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया है।

राजस्थान रॉयल्स के कप्तान संजू सैमसन ने शुक्रवार को यहां इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के दूसरे क्वालीफायर में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलोर (आरसीबी) के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर क्षेत्ररक्षण का फैसला किया।
इस दूसरे क्वालीफायर की विजेता टीम 29 मई को होने वाले आईपीएल फाइनल में गुजरात टाइटन्स से भिड़ेगी।
राजस्थान रॉयल्स और आरसीबी दोनों ने अंतिम एकादश में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया है।


