सिर्फ 20 लाख रुपए में बैंगलोर को मिले हैं इंदौर में जन्में रजत पाटीदार

webdunia
गुरुवार, 26 मई 2022 (16:39 IST)
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर ने करीब डेढ़ महीने पहले रविवार को एक आधिकारिक बयान जारी कर बताया था कि टीम ने टाटा इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग IPL 2022 के बचे हुए मैचों के लिए चोटिल लवनीथ सिसोदिया की जगह रजत पाटीदार को साइन किया है।

घरेलू क्रिकेट में मध्य प्रदेश का प्रतिनिधित्व करने वाले पाटीदार अब तक 31 टी20 खेल चुके हैं और उनके नाम 7 अर्धशतकों की मदद से 861 रन हैं। मध्यप्रदेश की व्यवसायिक राजधानी इंदौर में जन्में पाटीदार 20 लाख रुपये की कीमत पर आरसीबी में शामिल हुए थे। आईपीएल मेगा नीलामी में अनसोल्ड गए रजत पाटीदार के बारे में किसी ने सोचा भी नहीं होगा कि वह प्लेऑफ में मैन ऑफ द मैच रहेंगे।

दाएं हाथ का ये बल्लेबाज पहले चार बार आरसीबी फ्रेंचाइजी का प्रतिनिधित्व कर चुका है। पिछले सत्र में भी उनको बल्लेबाजी का मौका मिला था जिसमें उन्होंने 4 मैचों में 71 रन बनाए थे। लिस्ट ए  करियर की बात करें तो वह 43 मैचों में 34.07 की औसत से 1397 रन बना चुके हैं।
प्लेऑफ़ मैचों में शतक लगाने वाले पहले अनकैप्ड खिलाड़ी बने पाटीदार

रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु के रजत पाटीदार प्लेऑफ़ मैचों में शतक लगाने वाले पहले अनकैप्ड खिलाड़ी बन गए हैं। यह आईपीएल प्लेऑफ़ मैचों में पांचवां शतक है। रजत पाटीदार रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु की तरफ़ से प्लेऑफ़ में शतक लगाने वाले पहले बल्लेबाज़ बन चुके हैं। इससे पहले आरसीबी के लिए प्ले ऑफ़ में सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोर क्रिस गेल का 89 था, जो उन्होंने 2011 में मुंबई इंडियंस के ख़िलाफ़ दूसरे क्वालीफ़ायर में बनाया था।

263.63  की स्ट्राइक रेट है स्पिनर्स के खिलाफ

पाटीदार आईपीएल में शतक लगाने वाले चौथे अनकैप्ड खिलाड़ी हैं। इसके अलावा वह आईपीएल प्लेऑफ़ में शतक लगाने वाले पहले अनकैप्ड खिलाड़ी भी बन चुके हैं।

263.63 - यह पाटीदार की पारी में स्पिनरों के विरुद्ध स्ट्राइक रेट है, जो कि आईपीएल में चौथा सर्वाधिक है। उन्होंने रवि बिश्नोई और क्रुणाल पंड्या की 22 गेंदों पर छह चौकों और चार छक्कों की मदद से 58 रन बनाए।यह आईपीएल 2022 में सातवां शतक था। इससे पहले 2016 में भी सर्वाधिक सात शतक लग चुके हैं।
webdunia

जीत के बाद कोहली ने बांधे पाटीदार की तारीफ़ के पुल

रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के पूर्व कप्तान विराट कोहली और विकेटकीपर दिनेश कार्तिक ने बुधवार को लखनऊ सुपरजायंट्स के खिलाफ मिली जीत में शतकीय पारी खेलने के लिये रजत पाटीदार की जमकर तारीफ़ की है।

आरसीबी के ट्विटर अकाउंट पर जारी वीडियो में कोहली ने कहा, “यह रजत की दबाव में खेली गयी सबसे अच्छी पारियों में से एक है, जो मैंने देखी है, और मैंने उनकी कई पारियां देखी हैं। इस मुकाबले में इस तरह की बल्लेबाज़ी करना कमाल है। इन पर नज़र रखें।”
दूसरी ओर दिनेश कार्तिक ने कहा कि यह एक अनकैप्ड खिलाड़ी द्वारा खेली गयी सबसे अच्छी पारी है। उन्होंने कहा, “यह शायद एक अनकैप्ड प्लेयर की ओर से खेली गयी सबसे अच्छी पारी है। वह बहुत शांत रहते हैं। दरअसल वह बहुत शर्मीले हैं। वह चुपचाप रहते हैं, और आपको लगेगा कि वह आलसी हैं, लेकिन वह ऐसे ही हैं। वह बहुत मेहनती हैं।”

अपनी पारी के बारे में बात करते हुए पाटीदार ने कहा, “अपनी टीम के लिये ऐसा प्रदर्शन देकर बहुत अच्छा लग रहा है, खासकर मैच जीतकर बहुत अच्छा महसूस कर रहा हूं।”

