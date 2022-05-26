सिर्फ 20 लाख रुपए में बैंगलोर को मिले हैं इंदौर में जन्में रजत पाटीदार

घरेलू क्रिकेट में मध्य प्रदेश का प्रतिनिधित्व करने वाले पाटीदार अब तक 31 टी20 खेल चुके हैं और उनके नाम 7 अर्धशतकों की मदद से 861 रन हैं। मध्यप्रदेश की व्यवसायिक राजधानी इंदौर में जन्में पाटीदार 20 लाख रुपये की कीमत पर आरसीबी में शामिल हुए थे। आईपीएल मेगा नीलामी में अनसोल्ड गए रजत पाटीदार के बारे में किसी ने सोचा भी नहीं होगा कि वह प्लेऑफ में मैन ऑफ द मैच रहेंगे।
प्लेऑफ़ मैचों में शतक लगाने वाले पहले अनकैप्ड खिलाड़ी बने पाटीदार
दूसरी ओर दिनेश कार्तिक ने कहा कि यह एक अनकैप्ड खिलाड़ी द्वारा खेली गयी सबसे अच्छी पारी है। उन्होंने कहा, “यह शायद एक अनकैप्ड प्लेयर की ओर से खेली गयी सबसे अच्छी पारी है। वह बहुत शांत रहते हैं। दरअसल वह बहुत शर्मीले हैं। वह चुपचाप रहते हैं, और आपको लगेगा कि वह आलसी हैं, लेकिन वह ऐसे ही हैं। वह बहुत मेहनती हैं।”
