IPL closing ceremony में रहमान के 'वंदे मातरम' ने बांधा समा, रणवीर का दिखा जोश (Video)

webdunia
रविवार, 29 मई 2022 (20:38 IST)
अहमदाबाद:गुजरात टाइटन्स और राजस्थान रॉयल्स के बीच होने वाले आईपीएल 2022 के फाइनल मैच से पहले समापन समारोह में बॉलीवुड स्टार रणवीर सिंह और संगीतकार ए आर रहमान ने ऐसा समा बांधा कि दर्शक मंत्रमुग्ध हो गये।

समापन समारोह की शुरुआत करते हुए रणवीर सिंह ने अपनी फिल्मों के गीतों के अलावा दक्षिण की सुपरहिट फिल्‍म ‘आरआरआर’ के गाने ‘नाचो…नाचो…नाचो’ पर नाचकर सबका दिल जीता। अपनी जानदार शख्सियत के लिये मशहूर रणवीर ने केजीएफ फिल्‍म के डायलोग ‘वॉयलेंस लाइक्‍स मी’ से प्रशंसकों के बीच ऊर्जा की एक लहर पैदा की। रणवीर के बाद मशहूर गायक व संगीतकार एआर रहमान ने मंच अपने नाम किया।
webdunia

सुर संग्राम एआर रहमान ने जब मां तुझे सलाम गाया, तो स्टेडियम में मौजूद सभी क्रिकेटर और प्रशंसक भावुक हो गए। इस बीच राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाड़ी एआर रहमान के साथ सुर मिलाते नजर आए।
गुजरात के अहमदाबाद स्थित नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में आयोजित फाइनल में नवागंतुक गुजरात अपने पहले ही सीज़न में ख़िताब जीतना चाहेगी, जबकि राजस्थान 14 साल बाद ट्रॉफ़ी को घर ले जाना चाहेगी।
उल्लेखनीय है कि फाइनल मैच में ‘लगान’ सुपर स्टार आमिर खान कमेंट्री करते नज़र आएंगे। आमिर दोनों पारियों के दौरान नौवें से 15वें ओवर के बीच कमेंट्री बॉक्‍स में मौजूद रहेंगे। वह इस दौरान अपनी बहुप्रतीक्षित फ़िल्म लाल सिंह चड्ढा का ट्रेलर भी रिलीज़ करेंगे।(वार्ता)

टॉस में दोनों कप्तानों की हो गई 'मन की बात', राजस्थान करेगा बल्लेबाजी (वीडियो)

