IPL closing ceremony में रहमान के 'वंदे मातरम' ने बांधा समा, रणवीर का दिखा जोश (Video)

गुजरात के अहमदाबाद स्थित नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में आयोजित फाइनल में नवागंतुक गुजरात अपने पहले ही सीज़न में ख़िताब जीतना चाहेगी, जबकि राजस्थान 14 साल बाद ट्रॉफ़ी को घर ले जाना चाहेगी।
Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman mesmerized people, including actor Akshay Kumar, with his magical performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. #VandeMataram #IPLFinal #Rahman #IPLClosingCeremony— United News of India (@uniindianews) May 29, 2022
Video Credit: @IPL pic.twitter.com/sgOn1AcXKd
Jai Ho! @arrahman & Co. are joined by @RanveerOfficial on stage! #TATAIPL | #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/GkOKOIiggG
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022उल्लेखनीय है कि फाइनल मैच में ‘लगान’ सुपर स्टार आमिर खान कमेंट्री करते नज़र आएंगे। आमिर दोनों पारियों के दौरान नौवें से 15वें ओवर के बीच कमेंट्री बॉक्स में मौजूद रहेंगे। वह इस दौरान अपनी बहुप्रतीक्षित फ़िल्म लाल सिंह चड्ढा का ट्रेलर भी रिलीज़ करेंगे।(वार्ता)