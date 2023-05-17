Select Your Language

अंतिम ओवर में 11 रन बचाने वाले मोहसिन खान को एक वक्त हाथ तक कटवाने की नौबत आ गई थी

बुधवार, 17 मई 2023 (12:58 IST)
Lucknow Super Giants लखनऊ सुपरजायंट्स के तेज गेंदबाज मोहसिन खान ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग टी20 मैच में Mumbai Indians मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ टीम को यादगार जीत दिलाने के बाद अपनी बीमारी का जिक्र करते हुए बताया कि अगर वह चिकित्सकों के पास सही समय पर नहीं पहुंचते तो उनका हाथ भी काटना पड़ सकता था।

मुंबई को आखिरी ओवर में जीत के लिए 11 रन की जरूरत थी। क्रीज पर टिम डेविड और कैमरून ग्रीन जैसे आक्रामक बल्लेबाज थे लेकिन मोहसिन ने शानदार गेंदबाजी कर टीम को यादगार जीत दिलायी। इस जीत से लखनऊ की टीम प्लेऑफ में जगह पक्की करने के करीब पहुंची।इतने रन अमूमन आखिरी ओवर में बन जाते हैं लेकिन उन्होंने सिर्फ 5 रन दिए। यही कारण रहा कि फैंस ने उनकी खासी तारीफ की।


इस तेज गेंदबाज को पिछले साल कंधे की सर्जरी करानी पड़ी थी। उनके बायें कंधे में खून के थक्के जम गये थे। इस सर्जरी के कारण वह पूरे घरेलू सत्र और आईपीएल के शुरुआती मैच नहीं खेल पाए थे।

मोहसिन ने मैच के बाद संवाददाताओं से कहा, ‘‘ एक समय था जब मैंने क्रिकेट खेलने का भरोसा छोड़ दिया था क्योंकि मेरा हाथ उठता भी नहीं था। बहुत कोशिश करके हाथ किसी तरह उठाता था तो यह सीधा नहीं होता था।  ’’

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘यह चिकित्सा संबंधी बीमारी थी। मैं उस समय को याद करके डर जाता हूं, क्योंकि डॉक्टरों ने कहा था कि अगर मैं सर्जरी में एक महीना और विलंब करता, तो मेरा हाथ भी काटना पड़ सकता था।’’

इस 24 साल के तेज गेंदबाज ने कहा, ‘‘मै चाहूंगा कि किसी भी क्रिकेटर को यह बीमारी ना हो। यह अजीब तरह की बीमारी थी। मेरी धमनियां पूरी तरह से बंद हो गयी थीं। इनमें खून के थक्के जम गये थे।  क्रिकेट संघ (उत्तर प्रदेश क्रिकेट संघ), राजीव शुक्ला सर, मेरी फ्रेंचाइजी (लखनऊ सुपरजायंट्स) , मेरे परिवार ने इस मुश्किल समय में काफी समर्थन किया, सहयोग दिया। सर्जरी से पहले और उसके बाद मैंने बहुत ही कठिन समय देखा है लेकिन सब ने मेरा साथ दिया।’’

आखिरी ओवर की योजना के बारे में पूछे जाने पर उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘जाहिर है कि इसका दबाव होता है। मैं मैदान में वही करने की कोशिश कर रहा था जो हम आमतौर पर अभ्यास के दौरान करते है। मैं 10 या 11 रन का बचाव करने के बारे में नहीं सोच रहा था। मै छह अच्छी गेंद डालने के बारे में सोच रहा था।’’

