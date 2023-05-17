अंतिम ओवर में 11 रन बचाने वाले मोहसिन खान को एक वक्त हाथ तक कटवाने की नौबत आ गई थी

Mohsin Khan said, "I went through a career threatening injury. I once had a feeling that I couldn't play again. Doctors said if I was a month late in that surgery, they might have to cut my hand off. LSG team supported me the most". pic.twitter.com/CBRBkSqsXP— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 17, 2023
He is Mohsin khan, LSG bowler.
He is playing this tournament with 80% fitness. MI required 11 runs in last over to win the game with Tim David and green on the crease.
But Mohsin had some other plans, he gave aways just 5 runs.
Mohsin gave tight slap to bumrah who is enjoying…
— Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) May 16, 2023
MOHSIN KHAN - THE HERO OF LSG.
MOHSIN KHAN - THE HERO OF LSG.

MI needed 11 in 6 balls with David and Green - 0,1,1,0,1,1. He's still not fully 100%, but Mohsin showed his class! Take a bow, Mohsin!
powers @LucknowIPL to victory at home #LSG clinch a narrow 5-run win over #MI and grab crucial points
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 16, 2023