राजस्थान ने हैदराबाद के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी चुनी (Video)

रविवार, 7 मई 2023 (19:05 IST)
जयपुर के सवाई मानसिंह स्टेडियम में राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया है।
राजस्थान -  जॉस बटलर, यशस्वी जायसवाल, संजू सैमसन (कप्तान) , जो रूट,  शिमरॉन हेटमायर, ध्रुव जुरेल,  मुरूगन अश्विन, रवि अश्विन, कुलदीप यादव, युज़वेंद्र चहल, संदीप शर्मा

हैदराबाद - अभिषेक शर्मा, एडन मारक्रम (कप्तान), राहुल त्रिपाठी, हेनरिक क्लासेन, ग्लेन फिलिप्स, मार्को यानसन, भुवनेश्वर कुमार, अब्दुल समद, विवरांत शर्मा, मयंक मार्कंडेय, टी नटराजन

