1 ओवर में 3 छक्के जड़ने के बाद समझ गए थे गिल कि आज है दिन (Video)

शनिवार, 27 मई 2023 (13:53 IST)
IPL आईपीएल में बेहतरीन फॉर्म में चल रहे Shubhman Gill शुभमन गिल का मानना है कि आस्ट्रेलिया में T20 World Cup टी20 विश्व कप के बाद और न्यूजीलैंड में टी20 श्रृंखला से पहले उन्होंने अपनी बल्लेबाजी में कुछ तकनीकी बदलाव किये जिसका फायदा मिला।गिल को 2022 में टी20 विश्व कप के लिये नहीं चुना गया था। कोच राहुल द्रविड़ की टीम में रोहित शर्मा, केएल राहुल और विराट कोहली पहले तीन क्रम के बल्लेबाज रहे।

आईपीएल से पहले स्ट्राइक रेट को लेकर आलोचना झेलने वाले गिल ने आईपीएल के 16वें सत्र में तीन शतक समेत 851 रन बनाकर ‘आरेंज कैप’ हासिल कर ली है।उनके 60 गेंद में 129 रन की मदद से गुजरात टाइटंस ने मुंबई इंडियंस को 62 रन से हराकर फाइनल में प्रवेश कर लिया।
गिल ने मैच के बाद कहा ,‘‘ पिछले वेस्टइंडीज दौरे (2022) के बाद से मैने कुछ बदलाव किया है। मैं पिछले आईपीएल से पूर्व घायल हो गया था लेकिन अपने खेल पर काम कर रहा था। मैने कुछ पहलुओं पर काम किया और न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ श्रृंखला से पहले तकनीकी बदलाव किये।’’

उन्होंने अपनी पारी के बारे में कहा ,‘‘ यह शायद आईपीएल में अब तक की मेरी सर्वश्रेष्ठ पारी थी।’’यह पूछने पर कि अपेक्षाओं का सामना कैसे करते हैं, गिल ने कहा ,‘‘ मैदान के बाहर अपेक्षाओं के बारे में आप सोचते हैं लेकिन मैदान पर उतरने के बाद जेहन में यही रहता है कि टीम के लिये कैसे योगदान दे सकते हैं।’’उन्होंने कहा ,‘‘ मैं गेंद दर गेंद, ओवर दर ओवर सोचता हूं। जिस ओवर में मैने तीन छक्के लगाये, तभी मैं समझ गया कि यह मेरा दिन है।’’
गिल ने कहा ,‘‘ यह बल्लेबाजी के लिये अच्छा विकेट था। मैं बल्लेबाजी में कुछ नया करता रहता हूं लेकिन सबसे अहम आत्मविश्वास है। मैने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में भी हाल ही में अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया है और मुझे यकीन था कि आईपीएल में भी अच्छा खेलूंगा।’’(भाषा)

