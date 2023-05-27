1 ओवर में 3 छक्के जड़ने के बाद समझ गए थे गिल कि आज है दिन (Video)

गिल ने मैच के बाद कहा ,‘‘ पिछले वेस्टइंडीज दौरे (2022) के बाद से मैने कुछ बदलाव किया है। मैं पिछले आईपीएल से पूर्व घायल हो गया था लेकिन अपने खेल पर काम कर रहा था। मैने कुछ पहलुओं पर काम किया और न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ श्रृंखला से पहले तकनीकी बदलाव किये।’’
गिल ने कहा ,‘‘ यह बल्लेबाजी के लिये अच्छा विकेट था। मैं बल्लेबाजी में कुछ नया करता रहता हूं लेकिन सबसे अहम आत्मविश्वास है। मैने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में भी हाल ही में अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया है और मुझे यकीन था कि आईपीएल में भी अच्छा खेलूंगा।’’(भाषा)
