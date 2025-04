अजिंक्य रहाणे एक सही पार्टनर की तलाश में, कोलकाता के सारे बड़े बल्लेबाज फ्लॉप

Can’t help but feel bad for Ajinkya Rahane.

Trolled when KKR bought him.

Trolled when he was named captain.



But guess what?

He’s been our most consistent batter.

Decent with the captaincy.

Smiles through the hate.

Takes the blame when we lose.



He deserves so much more respect. pic.twitter.com/MI2CgdvCy6