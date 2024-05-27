Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






अंबाती रायडू की पीटरसन ने नेशनल टीवी पर की भारी बेइज्जती, रायडू फिर आए RCB Fans के घेरे में

Ambati Rayudu ने Virat Kohli को लेकर कहा ऑरेंज कैप नहीं जिताती IPL की ट्रॉफी

हमें फॉलो करें अंबाती रायडू की पीटरसन ने नेशनल टीवी पर की भारी बेइज्जती, रायडू फिर आए RCB Fans के घेरे में

कृति शर्मा

, सोमवार, 27 मई 2024 (17:42 IST)
Kevin Pietersen called Ambati Rayudu a joker on national TV : अंबाती रायडू इस बार रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) और विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) को लेकर काफी चर्चा में रहे हैं, रॉयल चैलेंजर्स ने चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) को जब प्लेऑफ की दौड़ से बाहर किया था तब कमेंटरी बॉक्स में अंबाती इमोशनल भी हो गए थे। 


जब बेंगलुरु बाद में आईपीएल से बाहर हुई तब अंबाती रायुडू का ट्वीट भी वायरल हुआ था जिसमे उन्होंने लिखा था


"मेरा दिल उन सभी रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु सपोर्टर के लिए जाता है, जिन्होंने पिछले कुछ सालों में टीम का जुनून के साथ सपोर्ट किया है. अगर केवल मैनेजमेंट और लीडरशिप ने व्यक्तिगत उपलब्धियों से ऊपर टीम के हितों को रखा होता तो.. RCB ने कई खिताब जीते होते. बस याद रखें कि कितने शानदार खिलाड़ियों को जाने दिया गया. अपने मैनेजमेंट को ऐसे खिलाड़ियों को लाने के लिए बाध्य करें जो टीम के हित को सबसे आगे रखेंगे. मेगा ऑक्शन से एक शानदार नया अध्याय शुरू हो सकता है."

 
 एक बार फिर अंबाती बेंगलुरु फैन्स के घेरे में आ गए हैं, ऑरेंज कैप पर दिया बड़ा बयान 
आपको बता दें विराट कोहली आईपीएल 2024 में ऑरेंज कैप विजेता रहे, उन्होंने 15 मैचों में 741 रन बनाए। अंबाती रायडू ने आईपीएल 2024 के फाइनल के बाद कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के खिलाड़ियों की तारीफ की, इस दौरान उन्होंने विराट कोहली को एक टॉन्ट भी मार डाला। 
 
उन्होंने कहा "केकेआर टीम को वास्तव में नारायण, रसेल और स्टार्क जैसे दिग्गजों के लिए खड़े होने और टीम की जीत में अपना योगदान देने के लिए बधाई। इस तरह कोई टीम आईपीएल जीतती है. हमने वर्षों से यह देखा है। यह ऑरेंज कैप नहीं है जो आपको आईपीएल जीतती है, बल्कि यह प्रत्येक (कई खिलाड़ियों के) 300 रन जैसे योगदान है, "

इसके बाद रायुडू को फैन्स ने वापस सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया


 
विराट कोहली को अपना 'Standard' कम करने की जरुरत 
 मैथ्यू हेडन, केविन पीटरसन और मयंती लैंगर के साथ अंबाती रायडू विराट कोहली पर चर्चा कर रहे थे, रायडू ने कहा विराट कोहली एक दिग्गज खिलाड़ी हैं और विराट कोहली जैसे दिग्गज जब टूर्नामेंट में होते हैं तो अच्छे अच्छे बल्लेबाजों के लिए बराबरी करना मुश्किल हो जाता है, उनको अपना स्टेंडर्ड काम करने की जरुरत है ताकि युवा खिलाड़ी ड्रेसिंग रूम में दबाव महसूस न कर सकें 
 


केविन पीटरसन ने नेशनल टीवी पर अंबाती रायडू को 'जोकर' कहा 
 मयंती लैंगर ने बताया कि कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स और हैदराबाद के बीच फाइनल मैच से पहले रायडू ने ऑरेंज जर्सी पहनी हुई थी, लेकिन KKR के आईपीएल ट्रॉफी जीतने के बाद वे पर्पल रंग का कोट पहन आए। इसके बाद पीटरसन और हेडन ने रायडू और बातों बातों में अंबाती रायडू को जोकर कह डाला। 

 


हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

Paris Olympics से पहले नीरज चोपड़ा हुए चोटिल, उठाया यह बड़ा कदम

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos