KKRvsPBKS के एतिहासिक मैच में बने 520 रन, टूटे यह बड़े रिकॉर्ड

- 524 runs.

- 42 sixes.

- 18, 23, 23, 23, 25 ball fifties.

- 45 ball century.

- Highest team total in a chase.

- Highest successful T20 chase.

- Most sixes in an IPL Innings.

- Most sixes in an IPL match.



PUNJAB KINGS ARE PART OF THE HISTORY CREATED IN KOLKATA. pic.twitter.com/xgWnuXgqRK