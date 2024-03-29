Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

IPL 2024 : बुराई करने वाले हमेशा मिले लेकिन खुद पर Riyan Parag का भरोसा डिगा नहीं

RR vs DC : IPL में अपनी टीम को जिताने वाले रियान पराग कुछ दिन पहले दवाइयां लेकर खुद को बेहतर बनाने के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे थे

हमें फॉलो करें IPL 2024 : बुराई करने वाले हमेशा मिले लेकिन खुद पर Riyan Parag का भरोसा डिगा नहीं

WD Sports Desk

, शुक्रवार, 29 मार्च 2024 (11:09 IST)
IPL 2024, RR vs DC Riyan Parag :  दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खिलाफ राजस्थान रॉयल्स (Rajasthan Royals) की IPL  टी20 मैच में जीत में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले रियान पराग ने कहा कि उन्हें अपनी काबिलियत पर हमेशा भरोसा रहा है।
 
रियान ने 45 गेंद में 84 रन की नाबाद पारी खेलकर टीम को यादगार जीत दिलाई। यह आईपीएल में उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोर है। उनकी पारी के दम पर राजस्थान ने 12 रन से जीत दर्ज की।


ALSO READ: IPL 2024 : सालों तक उड़ता रहा मजाक, Riyan Parag ने अपने आलोचकों के मुँह पर लगाया ताला
Man of The Match रियान ने पुरस्कार समारोह में कहा, ‘‘ जज्बातों को काबू में कर रहा हूं। मेरी मां भी यहाँ है। उन्होंने मेरा संघर्ष देखा है, यह विशेष है।’’
 
रियान ने कहा कि घरेलू मैचों में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने से उनका आत्मविश्वास बढ़ा है।
 
उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘ मैं जानता हूं कि मेरी क्षमता क्या है और चाहे जैसा भी प्रदर्शन हो मुझे अपनी काबिलियत पर कभी शक नहीं हुआ है। घरेलू सत्र में मैंने काफी रन बनाए और इसका असर यहां दिखा।’’
 
असम के इस 22 साल के खिलाड़ी ने कहा, ‘‘ हमने इस बारे में बात की थी शुरुआती चार बल्लेबाजों में से किसी एक को बीसवें ओवर तक खेलना होगा और यह एक ऐसा पहलू है जिस पर हम काफी समय से चर्चा कर रहे हैं। पिछले मैच में संजू भैया ने यह जिम्मेदारी निभाई और इस मैच में यह काम मुझे करना था।’’  (भाषा)



हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

RR vs DC : अपने 100वें मैच में ऋषभ की कप्तानी नहीं कर पाई कुछ खास, RR ने आसानी से जीता मैच

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos