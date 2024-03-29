The seeds of this sensational innings from Riyan Parag were sown in domestic cricket. Delighted for him.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 28, 2024
Kumar Sangakkara " The biggest thing we have seen in the Riyan Parag is maturity. Irrespective of the support we offer players, self awareness of your game, how is your lifestyle on and off the field- all that have changed in Riyan.pic.twitter.com/FUyofC1G9t— Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) March 29, 2024
Riyan Parag said "In the last 3 days, I was in bed, I was on painkillers - I just got up today & I am very happy with the performance". pic.twitter.com/S1XFwtvi7f
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 28, 2024
Don’t ever take Indian domestic cricket lightly, it’s for your own good. Look at Riyan Parag. He is performing well in the IPL straightaway cos he made tons of runs there.
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 28, 2024