Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

IPL 2024 : Gautam Gambhir का सपना विराट की टीम RCB को मात देना, KKR के फोटो ने लगाई आग

IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR : गौतम गंभीर और विराट कोहली को आमने सामने देखने को बेचैन क्रिकेट फैन्स

हमें फॉलो करें IPL 2024 : Gautam Gambhir का सपना विराट की टीम RCB को मात देना, KKR के फोटो ने लगाई आग

WD Sports Desk

, शुक्रवार, 29 मार्च 2024 (16:39 IST)
IPL 2024, Virat Kohli - Gautam Gambhir Trending News : IPL का 10वां मैच Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) और Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) के बीच खेला जाएगा जहाँ आमने सामने होंगे दो पुराने प्रतिद्वंद्वी ; गौतम और विराट । यह मैच बेंगलुरु के चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा जहां RCB ने KKR के सामने 2015 के बाद से एक भी मैच नहीं जीता है।

गौतम गंभीर और विराट कोहली के बीच कई बार ऑन फील्ड अनबन देखने मिली है, एक उदहारण पिछले साल का ही है जब गौतम लखनऊ सुपर जाइंट्स (LSG) के मेंटर थे और नवीन उल हक़ को लेकर उनकी विराट से भिड़ंत हुई थी, यह मैच लखनऊ में खेला गया था।

अभी गौतम अपनी पुरानी टीम KKR के मेंटर हैं जिसे उन्होंने दो बार जिताया है (2012, 2014)। उन्होंने क्रिकेट पर ध्यान देने के लिए राजनीति छोड़ दी है। आईपीएल का 10वां मैच इन दोनों टीमों के बीच खेला जाएगा और क्रिकेट फैन्स इस राइवलरी को देखने के लिए बड़े बेताब हैं। Kolkata Knight Riders ने अपने X (Twitter) Account पर एक ऐसा फोटो डाला जिसके बाद फैन्स का इस मैच के लिए इंतजार और भी अधिक बढ़ गया।   

ALSO READ: IPL 2024 : आज के मुकाबले में पता चलेंगे RCB और KKR के असली रंग, दोनों जीत की लय बरकरार रखने को बेताब


Star Sports के साथ एक इंटरव्यू में Gautam Gambhir ने कहा उनका सपना वापस मैदान पर आकर RCB को बीट करना 



हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

IPL 2024 : आवेश खान ने राजस्थान रॉयल्स के लिए इस ओवर को उनके करियर का बेस्ट ओवर बताया

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos