RCB से मोहम्मद सिराज ने पहले ही मैच में लिया इंतकाम, पहले ही मैच में घर पर धो डाला, बने Memes

Mohammed Siraj spoke about the emotions while playing against his former franchise at the Chinnaswamy pic.twitter.com/M7QSGXAEDJ— Cricket.com (@weRcricket) April 3, 2025
Siraj Hugging Virat Kohli after the match pic.twitter.com/lCVvtB20HT— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 3, 2025
Siraj today pic.twitter.com/3iuL1Oz9M9— Abhishek (@be_mewadi) April 2, 2025
Jos Buttler and Siraj Against RCB #RCBvsGT pic.twitter.com/GdOm2NGS1C
— Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) April 2, 2025
Miya Siraj for you pic.twitter.com/1yk8hg2udP
— Homie (@homelander_yyy) April 2, 2025
RCB management ignored Siraj and today Siraj destroyed RCB single handedly with SIUUUUUU celebration after every wicket #RCBvsGT
pic.twitter.com/Eyvcxh8zno
— Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) April 2, 2025
Mohammed Siraj #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/W5Fy8eoXd1
— Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) April 2, 2025
Ex-RCB players gave a grand welcome to Mohammed Siraj for his man-of-the-match performance against RCB pic.twitter.com/UbncZZ3oPZ
— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 3, 2025