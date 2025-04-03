नवरात्र में कर रहे हैं वैष्णो देवी जाने की प्लानिंग
यदि आप भी चैत्र नवरात्रि में माता रानी के दरबार जा रहे हैं तो यह खबर आपके बहुत काम की है।
नवरात्रि में देश के इन पांच दुर्गा मंदिरों में दर्शन का है विशेष महत्व
नवरात्रि के समय इन मंदिरों में भक्तों की खासी भीड़ उमड़ती है famous durga temple in india
धर्म संग्रह | आरती चालीसा संग्रह | आरती संग्रह | आरती भजन | चालीसा संग्रह | आरती चालीसा मंत्र | श्री हनुमान चालीसा
देखे सम्पूर्ण आरती संग्रह, चालीसा संग्रह, आरती चालीसा वेबदुनिया के धर्म संग्रह में
श्री हनुमान चालीसा
श्रीगुरु चरन सरोज रज, निज मनु मुकुरु सुधारि। बरनऊं रघुबर बिमल जसु, जो दायकु फल चारि।। बुद्धिहीन तनु जानिके, सुमिरौं पवन-कुमार। बल बुद्धि बिद्या देहु मोहिं, हरहु कलेस बिकार।।
सुंदरकाण्ड का पाठ
महर्षि वाल्मीकि द्वारा रचित रामायण पर आधारित महाकाव्य रामचरित मानस का पंचम सोपान है सुंदरकाण्ड। सुंदरकाण्ड में रामदूत, पवनपुत्र हनुमान का यशोगान किया गया है।
ऐसा शादी का बायोडाटा तैयार करें जो सबके मन को भाए
अपनी पसंद का डिज़ाइन चुनें और 5 मिनट में बायोडाटा बनाकर डाउनलोड करें

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






RCB से मोहम्मद सिराज ने पहले ही मैच में लिया इंतकाम, पहले ही मैच में घर पर धो डाला, बने Memes

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें mohammed siraj revenge against rcb hindi news
webdunia

कृति शर्मा
, गुरुवार, 3 अप्रैल 2025 (14:32 IST)
RCB vs GT IPL 2025 : 2 अप्रैल को बेंगलुरु के चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु और गुजरात टाइटंस के बीच मैच खेला गया जहां अपनी पूर्व टीम के खिलाफ मोहम्मद सिराज ने इंतकाम लिया। 7 साल तक RCB के लिए खेले मोहम्मद सिराज को बेंगलुरु ने रिलीज़ (Retain नहीं करना) कर दिया था जिसके बाद आईपीएल मेगा ऑक्शन में गुजरात टाइटंस (Gujarat Titans) ने इन्हें 12.25 crore में अपनी टीम का हिस्सा बनाया था। चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम (Chinnaswamy Stadium) से इस खिलाड़ी की बहुत यादें जुड़ी हैं जो RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) का होग्राउण्ड भी है लेकिन मोहम्मद सिराज ने इन यादों को भावनाओं को आड़े नहीं आने दिया जब वे RCB के खिलाफ पहले मैच में उतरे।

उन्होंने नियमित अंतराल में बेंगलुरु के खतरनाक बल्लेबाजों के विकेट लेकर टीम को बड़ा रन नहीं बनाने दिया। उन्होंने अपने 4 ओवर में सिर्फ 19 रन दिए और 3 विकेट चटकाए। अपनी बोलिंग स्पेल के दौरान उन्होंने सबसे पहले  देवदत्त पड‍िक्कल (4) और फ‍िर फ‍िल सॉल्ट (14) को अपना निशाना बनाया फिर उन्होंने अच्छी लय में नजर आ रहे लियम लिविंग्स्टन (54) को आउट क्या। उन्हें इस शानदार प्रदर्शन के लिए मैन ऑफ द मैच का अवार्ड मिला। हालांकि वे थोड़ा भावुक तब हो गए थे जब विराट कोहली उनके सामने आए। सिराज पहले फील साल्ट को गेंद दाल चुके थे लेकिन जब विराट विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) उनके सामने आए, वे रन अप लेने के बाद थोड़ा रुके और फिर वापस से उन्होंने गेंद फेंकी।


इमोशनल होते भी क्यों न? सिराज आज जो हैं उनकी सफलता में विराट कोहली का बहुत बड़ा हाथ है, उन्होंने सिराज को बहुत कुछ सिखाया है और कई मौकों पर उन्हें बैक भी किया है। सिराज का अपनी पूर्व टीम के खिलाफ ऐसा प्रदर्शन देखने के बाद फैंस ने गजब के मीम्स बनाए जिसे देख आप अपनी हंसी नहीं रोक पाएंगे। 


X (पूर्व Twitter) पर फैंस ने Mohammed Siraj और RCB को लेकर बनाए Memes


हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

वेस्टइंडीज की टेस्ट कप्तानी से हटे ब्रेथवेट, होप्स टी20 कप्तान बने

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
चैत्र नवरात्रि
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो