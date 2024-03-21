IPL 2024: टॉस में ना दिखेंगे माही, कोहली, रोहित, फैंस ने की भावनाएं व्यक्त

Just how fast the night changes pic.twitter.com/hJGeegxQuJ— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 21, 2024
Me remembering the iconic captains of the biggest franchises pic.twitter.com/6Z6VumRRFp
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 21, 2024
No Dhoni, no Kohli, no Rohit at the toss at IPL. End of an era. A golden era.
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 21, 2024
Truly an IPL era is over. NO Kohli, Rohit or MSD as captain in IPL! pic.twitter.com/3DkZDqAY0E
— Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) March 21, 2024
Just how fast the night changes— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 21, 2024
End of an Era, but the next one’s promising too! #PlayBold @imVkohli @msdhoni @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/uGmTn280Kz