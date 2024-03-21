Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

IPL 2024: टॉस में ना दिखेंगे माही, कोहली, रोहित, फैंस ने की भावनाएं व्यक्त

हमें फॉलो करें IPL 2024: टॉस में ना दिखेंगे माही, कोहली, रोहित, फैंस ने की भावनाएं व्यक्त
, गुरुवार, 21 मार्च 2024 (17:07 IST)
लंबे समय बाद आईपीएल में ऐसा देखने को मिलेगा जब चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के महेंद्र सिंह धोनी, रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलरू के विराट कोहली, और मुंबई इंडियन्स के रोहित शर्मा तीनों में से कोई भी टॉस होने पर मैदान में नहीं आएगा। यह तीनों अब अपनी फ्रैंचाइजी के पूर्व कप्तान हैं। इस पर फैंस ने अपनी भावनाएं ट्विटर पर ट्वीट कर व्यक्त की।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

IPL 2024: CSK के सबसे सफल कप्तान धोनी की जगह रुतुराज गायकवाड़ कैसे बैठेंगे फिट

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos