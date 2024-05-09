Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

केएल राहुल को सुनाई संजीव गोयनका ने खरी खोटी तो बरसे क्रिकेट फैंस (Video)

हमें फॉलो करें केएल राहुल को सुनाई संजीव गोयनका ने खरी खोटी तो बरसे क्रिकेट फैंस (Video)

WD Sports Desk

, गुरुवार, 9 मई 2024 (14:27 IST)
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के खिलाफ 10 विकेटों से एकतरफा हार के बाद लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के मालिक संजीव गोयनका ने केएल राहुल को बहुत खरी खोटी सुनाई। इसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खासा वायरल हुआ।

क्रिकेट फैंस के लिए यह एक अलग अनुभव था किसी भी टीम मालिक को उन्होंने अपने कप्तान पर बरसते हुए पहली बार देखा था। यही कारण है कि इस वाक्ये के बाद केएल राहुल जिन्होंने कल 33 रनों पर 29 रन बनाकर टीम के लिए हार की नींव रखी । उनसे भी फैंस को सहानुभूति हो गई।

फैंस का मानना है कि यह बातचीत सबके सामने नहीं होनी चाहिए थी। दोनों को अकेले में बातचीत करनी चाहिए थी। केएल राहुल लगातार लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स को दो बार फाइनल में पहुंचा चुके हैं और अभी भी टीम आधिकारिक रुप से टूर्नामेंट से बाहर नहीं हुई है।   

250 रन भी बनाते तो हार का सामना करना पड़ जाता: राहुल

लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स के कप्तान के एल राहुल ने कहा कि इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) के 57वें मुकाबले में सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के ट्रैविस हेड और अभिषेक शर्मा की सलामी जोड़ी ने जिस तरह की अविश्वसनीय बल्लेबाजी की उसे देकर ऐसा लगा रहा था कि इनके लिए 250 का स्कोर भी कम पड़ जाता।

लखनऊ और हैदराबाद के बीच बुधवार को खेले गये मैच के बाद राहुल ने कहा, “मेरे पास शब्द नहीं हैं। हमने इस तरह की बल्लेबाजी टीवी में देखी थी, लेकिन आज जो हुआ वह अविश्वसनीय था। मैं इसे शब्दों में बयां नहीं कर सकता कि वह दोनों (हेड और अभिषेक) कितने बढ़िया ढंग से गेंद को हिट कर रहे थे। हर गेंद उनके बल्ले के बीचों बीच जाकर लग रही थी और मुझे लगता है कि बड़े शॉट्स लगाने की इस क्षमता के पीछे उनकी कड़ी मेहनत छुपी हुई है।”

राहुल ने कहा कि उनकी टीम ने बेहद कम स्कोर बनाया था। राहुल के अनुसार अगर उनकी टीम ने स्कोरबोर्ड पर 250 का आंकड़ा छू लिया होता तब भी संभव है कि हैदराबाद उस लक्ष्य को हासिल कर लेती। हैदराबाद के बल्लेबाजोें के सामने लखनऊ का तेज गेंदबाजी आक्रमण विफल साबित हुआ, वहीं स्पिनर्स का प्रदर्शन भी संतोषजनक नहीं रह पाया।

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

ट्रैविस हेड और अभिषेक शर्मा ने 10 ओवरों से पहले ही लखनऊ को 10 विकेटों से रौंदा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Dharma
Photos
Videos