हिंदू नववर्ष पर घर के सामने क्यों बांधी जाती है गुड़ी?
हिंदू नववर्ष पर मराठी समाज के लोग अपने घर के आगे गुड़ी बांधते हैं जो कि ध्वज का प्रतीक होती है
गुड़ी पड़वा पर क्यों खाई जाती है कड़वी नीम और गुड़
आमतौर पर नीम का नाम सुनते ही मुंह कड़वा हो जाता है। लेकिन गुड़ी पड़वा पर इसे प्रसाद के रूप में खाया जाता है ।
धर्म संग्रह | आरती चालीसा संग्रह | आरती संग्रह | आरती भजन | चालीसा संग्रह | आरती चालीसा मंत्र | श्री हनुमान चालीसा
देखे सम्पूर्ण आरती संग्रह, चालीसा संग्रह, आरती चालीसा वेबदुनिया के धर्म संग्रह में
श्री हनुमान चालीसा
श्रीगुरु चरन सरोज रज, निज मनु मुकुरु सुधारि। बरनऊं रघुबर बिमल जसु, जो दायकु फल चारि।। बुद्धिहीन तनु जानिके, सुमिरौं पवन-कुमार। बल बुद्धि बिद्या देहु मोहिं, हरहु कलेस बिकार।।
सुंदरकाण्ड का पाठ
महर्षि वाल्मीकि द्वारा रचित रामायण पर आधारित महाकाव्य रामचरित मानस का पंचम सोपान है सुंदरकाण्ड। सुंदरकाण्ड में रामदूत, पवनपुत्र हनुमान का यशोगान किया गया है।
ऐसा शादी का बायोडाटा तैयार करें जो सबके मन को भाए
अपनी पसंद का डिज़ाइन चुनें और 5 मिनट में बायोडाटा बनाकर डाउनलोड करें

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






कलेशी Owner : शर्मनाक हार के बाद ऋषभ पंत के साथ दिखे संजीव गोयनका, 2024 को याद कर बने मीम्स

Advertiesment
हमें फॉलो करें कलेशी Owner : शर्मनाक हार के बाद ऋषभ पंत के साथ दिखे संजीव गोयनका, 2024 को याद कर बने मीम्स
webdunia

कृति शर्मा
, मंगलवार, 25 मार्च 2025 (17:45 IST)
Sanjiv Goenka Rishabh Pant : IPL 2025 की शुरुआत धमासान मैचों के साथ हुई है, सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद और राजस्थान रॉयल्स के मैच के बाद 25 मार्च को भी दिल्ली कैपिटल्स और लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के बीच के हाई वोल्टेज मैच देखने को मिला, जहां आशुतोष शर्मा ने लगभग हारे हुए मैच में लखनऊ के मुँह से जीत छीन की और दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को 1 विकेट से जीताया। इस Nail Biting मैच के बाद लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के मालिक सजीव गोयनका को डगआउट के सामने कप्तान ऋषभ पंत से बात करते हुए देखा गया जो इस मैच में हर डिपार्टमेंट में फुस्सी बम निकले। इन दोनों को साथ देख फैंस को 2024 आईपीएल की याद आ गई जब संजीव गोयनका ने केएल राहुल को डांटा था और उसके बाद खूब बवाल भी खड़ा हो गया था।


आईपीएल मेगा ऑक्शन से पहले लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स ने केएल राहुल को रिलीज़ कर दिया था इसके बाद इस टीम ने मेगा ऑक्शन में 27 करोड़ में ऋषभ पंत को खरीदकर अपनी टीम का कप्तान बनाया, ऋषभ पंत आईपीएल इतिहास के सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी भी बने लेकिन इस मैच में वे 6 गेंदों में 0 बनाकर आउट हुए, जिसके बाद उनपर खूब मीम्स भी बने, बल्लेबाजी ही नहीं ऋषभ पंत विकेट कीपिंग में भी फुस रहे, उन्होंने आखिरी ओवर में स्टंपिंग में चूक कर दी, अगर शायद वे यह गलती अगर नहीं करते तो लखनऊ की टीम जीत जाती।

2024 में SRH से हारने के बाद KL Rahul और Sanjiv Goenka के बीच तीखी बातचीत हुई थी, लखनऊ की शर्मनाक हार के बाद भी संजीव गोयनका और ऋषभ पंत बातचीत करते हुए नजर आए और इन्हीं नज़रों ने 2024 की याद ताजा करदी जब हैदराबाद से 10 विकेट मिली थी जिन्होंने 9.4 ओवर के भीतर 166 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा किया था।
 

 


हालांकि टीम ने मैच के बाद की वीडियो अपलोड की जहाँ संजीव प्लेयर्स को मोटिवेशन स्पीच देते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं 

Sanjiv Goenka Speech in Dressing Room after the Match pic.twitter.com/bCz4fOfiMC

— Vikas Yadav (@VikasYadav66200) March 25, 2025


आशुतोष शर्मा ने लखनऊ के मुंह से छीनी जीत
लखनऊ के द्वारा दिए गए 210 रनों के टारगेट का पीछा करते हुए दिल्ली कैपिटल्स की शुरुआत बेहद खराब थी, 2 ओवर के अंदर ही उन्होंने अपने 3 विकेट खो दिए थे और फैंस मीम्स बनाने लगे थे कि ऐसा लग रहा है जैसे फुटबॉल का मैच चल रहा हो, जब स्कोर 65-5 हुआ, तब फैंस ने उम्मीद छोड़ दी थी लेकिन फिर आए आशुतोष शर्मा जिन्होंने पहले ट्रिस्टन स्टब्स (Tristan Stubbs) और फिर विपराज निगम (Vipraj Nigam) के साथ पार्टनरशिप की और इन दोनों के जानें के बाद भी यह खिलाड़ी एक Lone Warrior की तरह मैदान पर डटा रहा और 5 चौके और 5 छक्के की मदद से 31 गेंदों में 66 रन बनाकर अपनी टीम को 1 विकेट से जीत दिलाई। 
 
ALSO READ: आशुतोष शर्मा : मध्यप्रदेश के कोच से मनमुटाव, 'Depression' का थे शिकार, अब IPL में दूसरी टीमों को दे रहे डिप्रेशन

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

राजस्थान पर कोलकाता करेगी चढ़ाई, क्या आपने Fantasy XI बनाई?

सम्बंधित जानकारी

होम
गुड़ी पड़वा
Shorts
फोटो
वीडियो