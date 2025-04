300 का टोटल दूर नहीं लेकिन गेंदबाज इस तरह से उठा सकेंगे बल्लेबाजों को फायदा, ट्रेंट बोल्ट ने खोले राज [VIDEO]

Bowling at the death isn’t what it used to be!



In his chat with @anantyagi_ , #TrentBoult reveals how death bowling has evolved and what it takes to shine in the final overs.#IPLonJioStar #MIvLSG | 27th APR, SUN, 2:30 PM | LIVE on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi,… pic.twitter.com/PM0CebV8c7