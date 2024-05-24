Select Your Language

IPL 2024 में बैंगलुरु ने सच में दिल जीते, ड्रेसिंग रुम का ऐसा रहा माहौल (Video)

WD Sports Desk

, शुक्रवार, 24 मई 2024 (14:52 IST)
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) के बुधवार को यहां एलिमिनेटर में राजस्थान रॉयल्स से हारने के बाद विराट कोहली ने कहा कि जब लगातार मैच गंवाने से खिलाड़ी निराश थे तो उन्होंने आत्मसम्मान के लिए खेलना शुरू किया और इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) 2024 के प्लेऑफ में जगह बनाने में सफलता हासिल की।

आरसीबी ने अपने पहले आठ में से सात मैच गंवा दिये थे लेकिन अगले छह मैच में शानदार वापसी करते हुए जीत दर्ज की जिसमें गत चैम्पियन चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के खिलाफ रोमांचक अंतिम लीग मैच भी शामिल रहा जिसकी बदौलत टीम ने प्लेऑफ स्थान हासिल किया। एलिमिनेटर में उसकी भिड़ंत राजस्थान रॉयल्स से तय हुई।
कोहली ने अहमदाबाद में राजस्थान रॉयल्स से एलिमिनेटर में चार विकेट की हार के बाद टीम के साथियों के साथ ‘ड्रेसिंग रूम चैट’ में कहा, ‘‘हमने खुद को अभिव्यक्त करना शुरू किया, अपने सम्मान के लिए खेलना शुरू किया और हमारा आत्मविश्वास भी वापस आ गया। ’’

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘हमने जिस तरह से चीजें बदली और प्लेऑफ के लिए क्वालीफाई किया, यह वास्तव में विशेष था। यह ऐसी चीज है जिसमें मैं हमेशा याद रखूंगा क्योंकि इस टीम के प्रत्येक सदस्य ने इसके लिए शानदार जज्बा दिखाया। हमें इस पर फक्र है। और अंत में हम वैसा ही खेले जैसा हम खेलना चाहते थे। ’’

आरसीबी ने एलिमिनेटर में आठ विकेट पर 172 रन का स्कोर बनाया और राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने यह लक्ष्य 19 ओवर में छह विकेट गंवाकर हासिल कर लिया।आरसीबी के कप्तान फाफ डुप्लेसी ने कहा कि इतनी शानदार वापसी के बाद उम्मीद आगे तक जाने की थी।
डुप्लेसी ने कहा, ‘‘अंतिम छह मैच वास्तव में काफी विशेष रहे जिसमें चीजें काफी तेजी से बदलीं। जब आप कुछ विशेष करते हैं तो आपकी उम्मीद होती है कि इससे भी ज्यादा विशेष किया जाये। ’’

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘सत्र तब आधा हुआ था तो हम काफी निराश थे। लेकिन एक बार लय हासिल की तो हम इसके साथ ही खेलते रहे। दुखद है कि बतौर टीम हम ट्राफी हासिल करने के लिए अंतिम दो कदमों से पहले बाहर हो गयी। लेकिन अगर मैं सत्र को देखता हूं तो हम जहां पर थे और जहां पर हमने अपना अभियान खत्म किया, उससे मुझे टीम के लड़कों पर फक्र है। ’’(भाषा)


